Preview: White Sox at Red Sox

The Chicago White Sox managed to make the highest scoring offense in baseball look incredibly ordinary on Monday while snapping a three-game slide. The visiting White Sox have a strong chance to keep the Boston Red Sox’s offense down again when they send ace Chris Sale to the mound in the second of a four-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Boston collected just five hits and failed to score in the ninth inning of Monday’s opener despite loading the bases with no outs. The Red Sox have lost five of their last eight games and scored four or fewer runs in six of those contests. The White Sox are trying to get back into a crowded race in the American League Central and got a good sign from their struggling offense when Jose Abreu doubled in the go-ahead runs in the 10th inning on Monday. The Cuban slugger is 6-for-14 with a home run and three doubles in the last three games after managing just one single in the previous three contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (11-2, 2.94 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (3-6, 5.86)

Sale has not been at his best with a 6.07 ERA over his last five starts but earned a win last time out while holding the Detroit Tigers to three runs in seven innings. The Florida native leads the AL in wins and is allowing opponents a stingy .218 batting average. Sale was lit up for seven runs and 12 hits in five innings at Fenway Park on July 30 last season and is 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in nine career games (four starts) against Boston.

Buchholz is getting another chance to earn a spot in the rotation after being banished to long relief duty at the end of May. The struggles of everyone else who has attempted to lock down the spot led the Red Sox back to the veteran Texan, who allowed two hits in five scoreless innings over his last three relief appearances. Buchholz is 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA in nine career starts against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox OF Rusney Castillo cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Pawtucket.

2. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier is 0-for-21 over the last six games.

3. Boston UTL Brock Holt (concussion) began a rehab assignment at Pawtucket on Monday and is expected to spend about a week in the minors.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Red Sox 2