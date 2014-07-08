White Sox 4, Red Sox 0

(Updated: Light edits in first and second graph)

Red Sox 4, White Sox 0: Rookie Scott Carroll pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball while Adam Dunn and Dayan Viciedo homered as visiting Chicago claimed the opener of the four-game series.

Carroll (3-5) walked two and struck out five, earning his first win since May 27 and improving to 1-3 in five road starts. Dunn scored twice and joined Viciedo with two hits for the White Sox, who have won four of five.

Clay Buchholz (3-5) went seven innings, allowing four runs and five hits while striking out seven in the loss. A.J. Pierzynski and Jackie Bradley Jr. had the only hits for the Red Sox, who have lost six of the first seven contests on their 10-game homestand.

Dunn opened the scoring with his 13th homer, a solo blast to right in the second. Viciedo broke it open with his 11th blast – a three-run shot to center – on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth.

The Red Sox didn’t advance a runner past first base until Bradley worked a walk leading off the sixth and stole second, but he was stranded there. Boston had only three at-bats with runners in scoring position and stranded five men.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The start of the game was delayed 39 minutes because of rain. … Dunn’s homer was the 453rd of his career, passing Carl Yastrzemski for 35th on the all-time list. … White Sox starting pitchers have allowed one earned run in their last 30 innings.