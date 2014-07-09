White Sox 8, Red Sox 3: Conor Gillaspie recorded three hits, including a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth, and visiting Chicago defeated struggling Boston for the second straight night.

Alejandro De Aza drove in a pair, Dayan Viciedo, Gordon Beckham and Paul Konerko recorded RBIs, and Jose Abreu delivered three hits as the White Sox won for the fifth time in six games. John Danks (8-6) improved to 5-1 in his last six decisions after yielding three runs, eight hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Mike Napoli had three hits and an RBI, Dustin Pedroia and Xander Bogaerts also drove in runs, and Brock Holt doubled, tripled and scored for the Red Sox, who fell to 1-7 on their 10-game homestand. Brandon Workman (1-3) allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits in seven innings en route to losing his third straight start.

Boston erased a 3-0 deficit in the fifth when center fielder Adam Eaton couldn’t make a diving catch on Holt’s line drive - resulting in a triple - and Pedroia followed with a double into the left-field corner. Napoli doubled off the Green Monster two batters later for another run and after Jonny Gomes singled, Bogaerts delivered a two-out run-scoring hit to left.

Abreu led off the sixth with a single and two batters later, Gillaspie wrapped a 3-2 pitch around the Pesky Pole in right field for his second home run. Chicago put it away in the ninth when De Aza delivered an RBI triple into the triangle in center, and Beckham and pinch-hitter Konerko added two-out run-scoring doubles.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chicago RHP Ronald Belisario, who yielded seven runs in his previous five outings, pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. ... Gillaspie (bruised right knee), who missed Monday’s series opener, raised his average to .317. ... Danks was 0-2 with a 7.02 ERA in his previous three starts against Boston.