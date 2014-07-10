(Updated: DELETES second reference to Gomes’ first name in Para 4)

Red Sox 5, White Sox 4: Brock Holt delivered a walk-off single as Boston stormed back with five runs in the final two innings to stun visiting Chicago.

Rookie Mookie Betts, who started the three-run rally in the eighth inning with a hustle double, was hit by a pitch with one out in the ninth to get the Red Sox going again. Daniel Nava came on as a pinch hitter and belted an RBI double to left-center before racing home on Holt’s single to right off Javy Guerra (0-1) as Boston snapped a four-game slide.

Koji Uehara (5-2), who was named to the All-Star team as an injury replacement earlier in the day, struck out the side in the top of the ninth to earn the win while Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz and Jonny Gomes each drove in a run in the eighth for the Red Sox. Jose Abreu and Conor Gillaspie homered as Chicago wasted a stellar start from Chris Sale.

Sale allowed three hits in the first seven innings before Betts led off the eighth with an infield single and alertly turned it into a double by dashing to second when he saw the base uncovered. Sale retired the next two batters but the White Sox brought on right-hander Jake Petricka and watched as Pedroia delivered an RBI single, Ortiz followed with a run-scoring double and Gomes cut it to 4-3 with an RBI double.

Abreu blasted a changeup out to straightaway center to put Chicago in front in the first inning and Gillaspie found the same spot in the stands in the second for his second homer in as many nights and third of the season. Gillaspie doubled in the fourth and scored when Dayan Viciedo’s sharp grounder went between the legs of Boston first baseman Mike Napoli, and Adam Eaton made it 4-0 with an RBI double in the seventh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Sox designated C A.J. Pierzynski for assignment and called up C Christian Vazquez from Triple-A Pawtucket. … Boston starter Rubby De La Rosa allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. … White Sox LF Alejandro De Aza finished a home run shy of the cycle.