Red Sox 4, White Sox 3 (10): Mike Carp delivered a pinch-hit walk-off single as Boston battled back to earn a split of the four-game series against visiting Chicago

Daniel Nava came on as a pinch hitter to start the 10th and drew a walk before Mookie Betts put down a sacrifice bunt and Stephen Drew was intentionally walked. Carp came up in place of David Ross and laced a single to left off Ronald Belisario (3-6) while Nava slid across just in front of the throw.

Andrew Miller (3-5) stranded two runners in scoring position in the top of the inning to earn the win in relief for the Red Sox, who managed only three hits in the contest. Jose Abreu drove in a run and Conor Gillaspie tied it in the ninth with a two-run homer for the White Sox.

Jose Quintana worked a perfect game through five innings but issued back-to-back walks to start the sixth in front of Bradley Jr., who failed to get a bunt down but made up for it with an RBI single to right. Quintana retired the next two batters but David Ortiz ripped a two-run double off the wall in left-center to give Boston a 3-1 edge.

Jon Lester struck out 12 and allowed one run through seven innings before Junichi Tazawa worked a perfect eighth, but Koji Uehara could not hold the two-run lead. Alexei Ramirez beat out an infield single that was overturned on replay and Gillaspie came on as a pinch hitter with one out and wrapped a home run around the pole in right to knot it up.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gillaspie entered the series with one home run on the season but went deep in three straight games against the Red Sox. … White Sox LHP Chris Sale won the fan vote and earned the final spot on the American League All-Star roster. … Lester - a free agent to-be - has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last six starts.