White Sox 10, Red Sox 8

BOSTON -- Adam Eaton hit a game-opening triple and collected three hits and a pair of RBIs in his return as the Chicago White Sox earned a 10-8 win over the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a four-game series Monday night at Fenway Park.

The designated hitter, who missed Sunday’s finale in Cleveland with a shoulder injury, tied the game at 7-7 with a double in the sixth and singled in the go-ahead run an inning later.

Chicago (47-50) won its fourth straight and pounded out 15 hits while feasting on a shaky start from Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly, who didn’t make it out of the third inning.

Catcher Tyler Flowers also drove in two runs and joined first baseman Jose Abreu as two of six White Sox players with multi-hit games. Six different batters drove in runs for Chicago.

John Danks didn’t factor in the decision after the White Sox left-hander surrendered seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. Former Red Sox left-hander Matt Albers (1-0) picked up the victory in relief.

Chicago right-hander David Robertson converted his 22nd save of the season.

Boston (44-56) lost for the 10th time in its last 12 games.

Kelly allowed five runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings for the Red Sox. Left-handed reliever Robby Ross (0-1) gave up three runs in two innings and took the loss.

Designated hitter David Ortiz hit a two-run homer and center fielder Mookie Betts had a team-high three hits and drove in two RBIs for Boston.

Red Sox left fielder Hanley Ramirez, second baseman Jemile Weeks, and third baseman Pablo Sandoval also drove in runs.

Kelly coughed up three consecutive extra-base hits to open the game -- back-to-back triples and a double -- and made a costly fielding error as Chicago jumped ahead 4-0 after a half-inning.

Ortiz’s first-inning homer cut the deficit in half, and the Red Sox tied it with two in the second.

Abreu put the White Sox up with an RBI single in the third, but Betts and third baseman Hanley Ramirez each drove in a run in the fourth to give Boston its first lead at 6-5.

Chicago pulled even on a passed ball with the bases loaded in the fifth, but the lead was short-lived as third baseman Tyler Saladino’s two-out throwing error put Boston up 7-6 after five.

Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli was ejected after he struck out looking to end the first and tossed his helmet, which bounced and hit plate umpire Toby Basner in the leg.

NOTES: White Sox OF Adam Eaton (shoulder) returned after missing a game Sunday with a sore left shoulder. He served as the designated hitter and hit leadoff. ... Boston traded OF Shane Victorino and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF Josh Rutledge. OF Rusney Castillo was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill out the Red Sox’s roster. ... Boston INF/OF Brock Holt (knee) did not play after hyperextending his left knee Sunday. He is expected back in the lineup Tuesday. INF Jemile Weeks started at second base instead. ... White Sox LHP John Danks had a scoreless streak of 12 1/3 innings before allowing a first-inning homer Monday. ... Chicago’s starters had not walked a batter in five consecutive games coming in, tied for the longest streak in club history. The streak ended in the second inning.