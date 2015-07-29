White Sox 9, Red Sox 4

BOSTON -- Jose Abreu had an overturned replay review for a two-run home run after center fielder Mookie Betts tumbled into Boston’s bullpen and the ball fell out of his glove, helping the Chicago White Sox spoil Pedro Martinez’s number-retirement night with a 9-4 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and single, first baseman Abreu had three hits, and catcher Geovany Soto added a solo homer and reached base five times with three walks for the suddenly surging White Sox, who won their sixth straight.

Jeff Samardzija (8-5), rumored in a number of possible trades as the non-waiver deadline approaches Friday, was pulled with no outs in the ninth. He allowed four runs, seven hits, struck out three and walked one.

Dan Jennings got the final three outs.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval hit a two-run homer for the sinking Red Sox, who lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Wade Miley (8-9) was tagged for seven runs -- five coming in the first -- and 10 hits.

Betts ran from center to right-center, taking about two steps after he caught the ball before running into the short wall and tumbling over backward. The ball fell out of his glove when he hit the ground hard.

White Sox manager Robin Ventura challenged the play and it was overturned, making it 7-2. Betts left the game. The club said he was being evaluated for a concussion.

In the seventh, Soto’s homer over the Green Monster made it 8-2.

The White Sox batted around in the first, jumping to a 5-0 lead.

After striking out the first batter of the game, Miley walked third baseman Tyler Saladino. First baseman Jose Abreu followed with a single. Left fielder Melky Cabrera then had an RBI double and right fielder Avisail Garcia had a run-scoring single.

Soto then delivered a two-run double and DH Emilio Bonifacio added an RBI single before Miley finally got the last batter in the order, second baseman Gordon Beckham, on a deep fly to center.

Sandoval’s homer over the Green Monster sliced it to 5-2 in the second.

NOTES: Before the game, the Red Sox retired recently inducted Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez’s number. Martinez’s number 45 was the eighth retired by the team, but the first-ever worn by a pitcher. ... The Red Sox claimed RHP Jean Machi off waivers from San Francisco on Tuesday. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP Clay Buchholz to the 60-day DL. ... Red Sox manager John Farrell said 2B Brock Holt, who missed Monday’s game with a hyperextended left knee, was available. ... White Sox DH Emilio Bonifacio was back in the lineup after being on the bereavement list since July 23. ... Fast starts: Chicago has outscored opponents 9-0 in the first inning of the last three games entering Tuesday. ... Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez will be honored in a pregame ceremony in Spanish on Wednesday as part of “Viva Dominicana Night.” ... RHP Rick Porcello (5-10) is slated to start for the Red Sox against White Sox LHP Jose Quintana (5-9) on Wednesday.