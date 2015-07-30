White Sox 9, Red Sox 2

BOSTON -- The Chicago White Sox continued their march back into postseason contention Wednesday night.

Center fielder Adam Eaton led off the game with a home run, and the White Sox cruised to a 9-2 rout of the floundering Boston Red Sox for their seventh consecutive win on their current road trip.

Eaton, who had three hits, drove in another run, and shortstop Alexei Ramirez also homered to back a strong start by left-hander Jose Quintana.

Chicago (49-50) climbed within a game of the .500 mark for the first time since May 22.

The White Sox are just 2 1/2 games out of the second American League wild-card position, and their charge likely means they won’t be dealing right-hander Jeff Samardzija at the trade deadline. Instead, they might now be looking to add for a stretch run.

Collecting 17 hits in the game, they knocked right-hander Rick Porcello (5-11) from the game after two-plus innings. The White Sox have outscored their opposition 54-19 during the winning streak. They have 28 runs on 46 hits -- 25 for extra bases -- in the first three games of the four-game series at Fenway Park.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera had two singles and a double for his seventh straight multi-hit game. He also drove in a run in all seven, the longest run by a major league player since 2006. Cabrera is 8-for-16 in the series and is 19-for-37 during an eight-game hitting streak. Second baseman Carlos Sanchez also had three hits.

Quintana (6-9) worked 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball for his second consecutive win. Two relievers finished up.

First baseman Mike Napoli doubled home the last-place Red Sox’s first run and then hit his 12th homer of the year in the seventh.

Having scored 14 first-inning runs in the previous four games after being a terrible first-inning team all season, the White Sox scored twice in the first in this game.

Eaton hit a 3-2 pitch into the right field seats for the fourth leadoff homer of his career -- all this season.

With one out, Cabrera singled. He rode to third on a two-out single by designated hitter Adam LaRoche, and Cabrera scored when second baseman Brock Holt couldn’t handle the throw back into the infield.

Chicago scored three times in the second inning, batting around, with Sanchez stroking his first double, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, with one out. Eaton brought him home with a single. Cabrera singled home a run, and LaRoche was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Ramirez opened the third with a homer, and when Sanchez doubled and catcher Tyler Flowers singled, Porcello left to a loud chorus of boos.

Left-hander Craig Breslow came on and pitched out of the inning to leave it 6-0.

The Red Sox (44-58) wasted a chance in the bottom of the third. Third baseman Pablo Sandoval walked and catcher Ryan Hanigan hit a double to the gap in right-center. For some reason, third base coach Brian Butterfield sent the anything-but-swift Sandoval home on the hit, and Sandoval was thrown out at the plate by a Sanchez relay to Flowers.

Sandoval later left the game due to dehydration on a night that began with the temperature of 91 degrees.

NOTES: Red Sox CF Mookie Betts was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list after flying over the bullpen fence trying to catch what turned out to be a Jose Abreu home run Tuesday night. The Red Sox recalled Jackie Bradley Jr. from Triple-A Pawtucket, and he will play center field with Betts out. Boston also officially added INF Josh Rutledge, acquired in the Shane Victorino deal, and designated INF Jemile Weeks for assignment. ... The White Sox placed INF Emilio Bonifacio on the disabled list with a left oblique strain, and they recalled INF Leury Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte. ... The Red Sox capped their three-day Pedro Martinez Hall of Fame celebration by repeating much of what was done Tuesday in Spanish on Wednesday, which was Dominican Night. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale closes the four-game series against RHP Steven Wright on Thursday. Wright warmed up in the second inning Wednesday but didn’t enter the game.