Red Sox avoid sweep with 10-inning win

BOSTON -- Craig Kimbrel pitched out of a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the top of the 10th inning and Xander Bogaerts singled home the winner in the bottom half as the Boston Red Sox averted a four-game sweep with a wild 8-7 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon.

The White Sox were gunning for their first four-game sweep at Fenway Park since 1927 and handed the game away both offensive and defensively.

After Kimbrel (1-3) performed his magic act, striking out the last two hitters, Marco Hernandez led off the bottom of the 10th with a walk against Matt Purke (0-1) and was forced at second by Mookie Betts. Dustin Pedroia worked a 3-2 walk and Bogaerts ended the game by dropping his fourth career walk-off hit into short right-center field.

Jose Abreu cracked a three-run homer to give the White Sox a 7-5 lead in the seventh, but the Red Sox scored single runs in the seventh, eighth and 10th to escape with a win before heading out on the road.

It was only the third two-inning effort of Kimbrel's career, the first since April 21, 2011, and the win was his first in four decisions with his new team.

The White Sox also had the bases loaded and nobody out in the eighth and didn’t score against Heath Hembree.

The Red Sox had first and second with nobody out in the ninth against David Robertson, who then struck out two of the next three hitters to escape.

The White Sox tried to gift-wrap the game, allowing Boston to score five runs in the sixth and seventh innings despite having one hit reach the outfield.

Chicago starter James Shields, coming off four dreadful outings, pitched into the sixth inning and left with a 4-1 lead that the White Sox blew with shaky relief pitching and even shakier defense.

Key throwing errors by Brett Lawrie and Todd Frazier helped the Boston cause. After the Abreu homer, pinch-hitter Travis Shaw, who didn't start because of a shin contusion, delivered a long sacrifice fly in the seventh and Pedroia tied it with an RBI single in the eighth.

Rick Porcello started for the Red Sox, but for the fifth time in his last six starts didn't get a decision. He allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Red Sox left fielder Chris Young was helped off the field in the second inning with a right hamstring injury suffered while rounding first base.

Young, the regular left fielder with both Brock Holt and Blake Swihart on the disabled list, lined a single off the left-field wall against Shields. Young was able to make his way back to first base and then set on the field with his right leg stretched up in front of him. He was helped off the field by manager John Farrell and athletic trainer Brad Pearson.

NOTES: Red Sox 3B Travis Shaw was out of the lineup with a right shin contusion but pinch hit in the seventh inning and stayed in the game to play left field. He had played in 126 straight games, the longest Red Sox streak since Dustin Pedroia played in 148 in a row in 2011-12. ... Boston C Ryan Hanigan (neck) was set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday night, working first as a DH only until he's ready to catch. ... LHP Carlos Rodon, 2-6 but 2-2 in his last four starts, opens the White Sox's three-game home series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night as Chicago begins a stretch of 12 of 15 games at home. ... LHP David Price, who has had less success pitching in Arlington than anywhere else, opens the Red Sox's three-game series against the Rangers on Friday. He is 3-2 with a stadium-worst 6.54 ERA in the regular season there and 4-7 overall against the Rangers counting postseason play. ... 3B Todd Frazier's 21st home run of the year on Wednesday set a White Sox record for homers by a third baseman before the All-Star break.