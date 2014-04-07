Preview: White Sox at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox jump into some early interleague action when the teams meet Monday in Colorado in the opener of a three-game set. White Sox starter Felipe Paulino will be facing one of his former teams, although Rockies fans likely don’t have fond memories of his time with the club. The Rockies counter with Jordan Lyles, who will make his first home start after coming over in an offseason trade with the Astros.

Paulino, who was 0-4 with a 7.36 ERA in 18 relief appearances for the 2011 Rockies, is coming off a solid season debut in which he allowed two runs - one earned - in 5 1/3 innings against Minnesota. “I‘m happy to be back and do my work,” said Paulino, who missed the entire 2013 campaign following surgeries to his elbow and shoulder. “I‘m excited (I gave) the White Sox an opportunity to win the game.” Chicago lost its first two against Kansas City over the weekend before winning the finale, while Colorado essentially endured the reverse weekend - winning two straight against Arizona before failing to complete the sweep on Sunday.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Felipe Paulino (0-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (1-0, 7.20)

Like his counterpart, Paulino also began his career in the Houston organization before bouncing around a bit. He needed 109 pitches to get through 5 1/3 innings in his White Sox debut, although he issued only two walks. The 30-year-old Paulino has not won consecutive starts since September 2007, when he was pitching for the Astros.

Lyles was recalled from the minors prior to his start against Miami last Wednesday and and gave up four runs in five-plus innings. He went 7-9 for Houston last season and posted a 5.59 ERA - his third straight season with an ERA over 5.00. His only career start against Chicago came in 2012, when he allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 10-1 defeat.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies have six starters batting at least .333, led by OF Charlie Blackmon (13-for-24, .542).

2. White Sox OF Alejandro De Aza has not attempted a steal after going 58-for-83 over the last three seasons.

3. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez has hit safely in all six games, including four multi-hit efforts.

PREDICTION: White Sox 11, Rockies 9