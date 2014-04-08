Preview: White Sox at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have struggled in interleague play over the past few seasons, but they’re eager to change things starting this week. They’ll look to improve to 2-0 against the American League on Tuesday as they host the Chicago White Sox, who have lost four of their last five. Colorado went 7-28 against AL opponents over the last two seasons before cruising to an 8-1 win over the White Sox in Monday’s series opener behind Jordan Lyles’ strong outing on the mound (one run over 6 2/3 innings) and the plate (3-for-3, two RBIs).

Chicago could use a strong effort from starter Jose Quintana after Felipe Paulino lasted just 4 1/3 innings on Monday. White Sox pitchers have issued 31 walks through the team’s first seven games, and the team’s offense has been fairly quiet with the exception of Alexei Ramirez, who is batting .455 (10-for-22) during his season-opening, seven-game hitting streak. Jose Abreu is 1-for-15 over his last four games after collecting five hits in his first 12 at-bats.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Franklin Morales (0-0, 5.06)

Quintana looks to improve on a shaky first outing last Thursday, when he yielded five runs (two earned) over six innings against the Twins. “He pitched fine,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura told reporters. “I think he had a couple innings there where it got away on him, but other than that, he gave us what we needed.” Justin Morneau is 5-for-13 against the 25-year-old, who set a team record last season with 17 no-decisions.

Morales, who was named the Rockies’ No. 5 starter after a strong spring training, allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first start against Miami on Thursday. The 28-year-old is a candidate to be moved to the bullpen once Tyler Chatwood (hamstring) and Jhoulys Chacin (shoulder) return from the disabled list in the next few weeks. He faced Chicago four times as a reliever during his stint with the Boston Red Sox and did not allow a run over 3 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado optioned OF Corey Dickerson to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday and activated LHP Boone Logan from the disabled list.

2. The White Sox signed RHP Tommy Hanson to a minor-league contract. The 27-year-old will report to extended spring training before joining Triple-A Charlotte.

3. Chatwood is scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday for Colorado Springs before rejoining the Rockies’ rotation on April 13.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Rockies 5