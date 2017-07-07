The Colorado Rockies have been plunging in the wrong direction and aim to regain some momentum prior to the All-Star break when they host the Chicago White Sox in Friday's opener of a three-game series. Colorado lost a 6-3 home decision to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday and has dropped 12 of its past 15 games.

Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is buried in a 15-game homerless drought and didn't play Thursday while former star Carlos Gonzalez is limping along with a .217 batting average and .297 slugging percentage. "A lot of times when I get in trouble, I start swinging at their pitches instead of my pitches," Gonzalez said after going 0-for-4 on Thursday. "But it's a fight. They're not gonna throw me anything over there. It doesn't matter what the batting average is." The White Sox have lost their past two games but have fared well in previous visits to Coors Field, going 6-3 and twice scoring 15 runs -- including a six-homer showing on April 8, 2014. First baseman Jose Abreu (five RBIs) and right fielder Avisail Garcia (four hits, three RBIs) each went deep twice in the six-homer rout of Colorado.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Derek Holland (5-8, 4.52 ERA) vs. Rockies RH German Marquez (5-4, 4.41)

Holland has lost five of his past six decisions and has a 7.91 ERA over his last seven starts. The 30-year-old lost to the Texas Rangers in his last turn when he gave up five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Holland has served up 14 homers over his past 10 starts after giving up three in his first seven turns.

Marquez has won just one of his last six outings after picking up victories in four of his first seven turns. The 22-year-old received a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last outing when he gave up three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Marquez is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA in five starts at Coors Field this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RHP Greg Holland recorded a 1.49 ERA and 26 saves in 45 games against the White Sox as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

2. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier is just 5-for-39 with two homers in 10 career games at Coors Field.

3. Colorado 1B Mark Reynolds finished fourth in the fan balloting for the National League's final All-Star Game roster spot, won by Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, White Sox 5