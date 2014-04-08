Lyles comes up big as Rockies defeat White Sox

DENVER -- If this was Jordan Lyle’s final start for the Colorado Rockies for a while, it certainly was memorable.

The Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 8-1 on Monday as Lyles (2-0) allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings. He also went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, becoming the first Rockies pitcher to go 3-for-3 in a game since Brian Bohannon did it on July 20, 2001. Lyles’ final hit came in the fifth, when the White Sox had two hits and no runs.

“At one point, their pitcher’s outhitting us,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “That’s never a good sign. We just need to be a lot better than that.”

Tyler Chatwood (left hamstring strain) is scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Barring a setback, he could return to the rotation Sunday when he is eligible to come off the disabled list. Lyles was cut at the end of spring training and was scheduled to open the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs. But he replaced Chatwood in the rotation when Chatwood began the season on the disabled list and could again be optioned back to Triple-A to make room for Chatwood.

“It was the Jordan Lyles show tonight,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s been impressive. It was a tough situation he was in at the end of spring training. He pitched well this spring. He came right back to us. He’s 2-0. It says a lot about the guy.”

Left fielder Carlos Gonzalez and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who went 3-for-3, homered for the Rockies, who scored in four of the first five innings and whose three-run fifth included a run-scoring single by DJ LeMahieu and Charlie Blackmon’s sacrifice fly sandwiched around Lyles’ run-scoring single. The Rockies had 13 hits, five for extra bases, while the White Sox managed three singles and two doubles.

White Sox starter Felipe Paulino was not drawing on good history when he took the mound at Coors Field. He made 18 relief appearances for the Rockies in 2011, going 0-4 with a 7.36 ERA before they sold him to Kansas City in late May. That 7.36 ERA also was Paulino’s career mark at Coors Field in nine games, including two starts.

Paulino lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on nine hits and four walks. Paulino gave up one run in each of the first three innings. He loaded the bases in the third with one out on a walk and two singles. Catcher Wilin Rosario singled, the ball deflecting off Paulino to second baseman Marcus Semien.

Gonzalez hit his third homer in the first on a 1-2 slider that hung over the middle of the plate. More mistakes by Paulino led to a run in the second. He walked No. 8 hitter LeMahieu with two out and gave up a run-scoring double to Lyles. Three of the four batters Paulino walked ended up scoring. In 9 2/3 innings in two starts, he has six walks and eight strikeouts.

“They’re starting to come in inopportune times,” Ventura said of Paulino’s walks. “You walk the eight-hole guy to get to the pitcher and he ends up whacking you around. You just need to be a lot sharper than that.”

Paulino threw first-pitch strikes to 14 of the 26 batters he faced but ended up throwing 99 pitches, 41 of them balls.

“Definitely was not a good game for me tonight,” Paulino said. “I throw a lot of pitches. I get ahead of a lot of guys, but I never finish up. I have to figure out (how to) finish those hitters. It’s unacceptable for me. How can I get ahead in the count and I can’t finish? I can’t finish tonight. I really fight for that.”

Lyles had no such problems, issuing two harmless walks and not allowing a runner to reach second base until left fielder Dayan Viciedo led off the sixth with a double.

“Actually, fastball location wasn’t there tonight for the most part,” Lyles said. “We got fortunate on some balls left over the plate. They hit it at guys. But tonight I wanted to go in with the mindset of making sure that breaking ball was there. A lot of people say you can’t throw the breaking ball here. That was my mindset coming into the game. I really wanted to spin it. For the most part, it was pretty good. I got a couple of punch-outs later in the game with it.”

NOTES: Rockies LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. To make room for him on the 25-man roster, OF Corey Dickerson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The move leaves the Rockies with 13 pitchers. ... Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez’s homer in the first extended his hitting streak to eight games. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon was named National League Co-Player of the Week along with Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. Blackmon hit .542 (13-for-24) last week in seven games with a .560 on-base percentage. ... RHP Tommy Hanson signed a minor league contract with the White Sox and will go to their extended spring training program in Glendale, Ariz., before reporting to Triple-A Charlotte. The Texas Rangers released Hanson, 27, at the end of spring training. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he might play Adam Dunn in left field on Wednesday to get another left-handed bat in the lineup.