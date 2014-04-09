EditorsNote: fixes Quintana’s ground-ball outs from 12 to 14

Abreu’s first two homers help White Sox rout Rockies

DENVER -- The White Sox were waiting for first baseman Jose Abreu to make a big impact. It finally happened Tuesday, when he hit the first two home runs of his career as Chicago buried the Colorado Rockies 15-3 at Coors Field.

Right fielder Avisail Garcia also hit two homers, and the White Sox collected six homers in a game for the first time since 2009. Two White Sox players hit two homers in the same game for the first time since 2004.

Also going deep for the Chicago were catcher Tyler Flowers and shortstop Alexei Ramirez.

Abreu’s three-run homer in the seventh culminated a 12-pitch at-bat that began with him in an 0-2 hole against Colorado reliever Chad Bettis, who was brought in to face him with one out and runners on first and second.

Abreu fouled off six consecutive 2-2 pitches before lofting a home run into the tunnel down the left field line. The blast gave the White Sox breathing room with a 7-2 lead.

“That at-bat was very, very important to me,” Abreu said through translator Lino Diaz. “I feel like I fought for that, and it gave me a lot of confidence to do that. Definitely an at-bat that obviously changed the result of the game. But it kind of gets you in the right set of mind, the right momentum.”

Abreu, a Cuban defector, signed a six-year, $68 million contract with the White Sox in October. He knocked in five runs Tuesday, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth when the White Sox erupted for eight hits and six runs against beleaguered Colorado right-hander Wilton Lopez.

Abreu hit three home runs in 56 spring training at-bats, and he went 29 at-bats without a homer in the regular season before breaking the drought in the seventh.

“We should never press for things,” Abreu said. “I always give myself a little bit of time. I don’t like to feel pressed. I feel like we always have time to do things. But it was a good day today, and I have my mother in my thoughts right now.”

Abreu said his mother, Daisy Correa Diaz, called him Tuesday morning and told him, “‘Hey, take it easy. One day at a time.’ That gave me a lot of strength and confidence to go throughout the day.”

Garcia and Flowers homered off left-hander Franklin Morales (0-1) in a three-run second. The home runs came with two outs, both on breaking pitches, Garcia’s with the count 0-2.

“I missed a couple of pitches and they got me,” said Morales, who gave up six runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. “Sometimes, you try to be perfect and you miss the location. That’s what happens when somebody hits you.”

Garcia and Ramirez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth, and later in the inning, Abreu added a two-run shot that cleared the fence in right-center.

“The pitch took me that way,” Abreu said. “But that is something I‘m going to have to do to face all the pitching. They’re going to pitch me in different places, so I have to be able to hit the ball to all parts of the field.”

The power surge came in support of Jose Quintana (1-0). The left-hander held the Rockies to five hits and two runs in seven innings and got 14 outs on ground balls.

“Q pitched great,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said, “especially in this ballpark to be able to do that.”

NOTES: Colorado’s previous six-homer game was June 24, 2009, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. ... The last time two White Sox players each hit two homers in the same game was June 8, 2004, when Paul Konerko and Juan Uribe accomplished the feat against the Philadelphia Phillies. ... Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (left hamstring strain) allowed five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado at Round Rock. He had no walks and eight strikeouts while throwing 53 of 81 pitches for strikes and allowing five hits. Chatwood is eligible to be activated Sunday at San Francisco. ... Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez did not play. With 40 games in 42 days to start the season and LHP Jose Quintana starting for the White Sox, manager Walt Weiss thought it would be a good day to rest Gonzalez for the first time this season. ... Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to nine games, his longest to start a season. ... Ventura said he probably would have started Paul Konerko at DH against Rockies LHP Franklin Morales if it were an American League game. Without the DH, Ventura opted not to rest 1B Jose Abreu.