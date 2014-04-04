Preview: White Sox at Royals

Jeremy Guthrie won a career-best 15 games last season and looks to get his 2014 campaign off to a good start when the Kansas City Royals open a three-game home set against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. One of Guthrie’s top outings of his career came against Chicago last season when he tossed a four-hitter on May 4 for his first career shutout. Kansas City is looking for its first win after consecutive walkoff losses to Detroit prior to Thursday’s finale being rained out.

Chicago scored 21 runs in its season-opening three-game series against Minnesota, winning the first two games before falling 10-9 in Thursday’s series finale. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, a Cuban import, fared well in his first three major-league outings by going 5-for-12 with five RBIs. Catcher Tyler Flowers had a career-best four hits in Thursday’s game, a contest in which seven of Chicago’s 13 hits went for extra bases.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Erik Johnson (2013: 3-2, 3.25 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2013: 15-12, 4.04)

The 24-year-old Johnson made five starts late last season after combining for a 12-3 mark and 1.96 ERA at two minor-league stops. He went 8-2 with a 2.23 ERA for Birmingham of the Southern League and 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA for Charlotte of the International League before getting a September call-up. Johnson defeated the Royals in his final start of the season when he gave up three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Guthrie went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA in five starts against Chicago last season. He has made 21 career appearances (19 starts) against the White Sox, compiling a 7-7 mark and 3.47 ERA. Guthrie went 9-5 with a 4.38 ERA at home last season, allowing just nine homers in 16 starts compared to giving up 21 long balls in 17 road outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox OF Alejandro De Aza hit three homers against Minnesota after belting a career-best 17 last season.

2. New Kansas City leadoff hitter Norichika Aoki was hitless in nine at-bats against Detroit.

3. Chicago DH Adam Dunn hit two homers against the Twins to raise his career count to 442, tied for 38th all-time with Dave Kingman.

PREDICTION: Royals 8, White Sox 4