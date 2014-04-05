Preview: White Sox at Royals

John Danks puts his unbeaten record against Kansas City on the line when the Chicago White Sox visit the Royals in Saturday’s second contest of a three-game series. Danks is 6-0 all-time against the Royals and will try to get Chicago back on the winning track after the White Sox suffered a 7-5 defeat in Friday’s opener. Alex Gordon had a three-run double and Norichika Aoki and Omar Infante each had three hits in Kansas City’s first win of the season.

The Royals are very much aware of Danks’ mastery over them and are hoping 2014 will prove to be different. “He’s got a good changeup, a good little cutter now,” Kansas City designated hitter Billy Butler told reporters. “He’s been gone a while, had some injuries. I’ve played against John a long time and he’s always been tough.” Chicago has scored 26 runs in four games – tallying at least five in each outing.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (2013: 4-14, 4.75 ERA) vs. Royals LH Bruce Chen (2013: 9-4, 3.27)

Danks experienced a rough campaign last season and matched a career-worst by allowing 28 homers. His best outing of the year occurred when he blanked the Royals over eight innings Aug. 20 for one of his rare victories. Danks has a 2.47 ERA in 13 career outings against Kansas City.

Chen split time between the rotation (15 starts) and the bullpen (19 appearances) last season but is opening this season as the No. 4 starter. The 36-year-old fared much better against right-handed hitters (.224) than lefties (.261) in 2013. Chen is 7-5 with a 3.57 ERA in 23 career appearances (17 starts) against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago C Tyler Flowers had three hits in the series opener and is 7-for-8 over the last two games.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer is 6-for-12 against Danks, while LF Alex Gordon is just 4-for-26 and Butler is 6-for-32.

3. White Sox OF Dayan Viciedo is batting .345 with three homers in 29 career at-bats against Chen, while DH Adam Dunn is 8-for-24 with six walks and two homers.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 4