Preview: White Sox at Royals

With Chicago White Sox’s powerful rookie slugger Jose Abreu on the 15-day disabled list, Paul Konerko reminded them that the franchise’s second-best home run hitter is not a bad replacement. After Konerko hit one of the three White Sox homers in the opener, Chicago looks to lock up its first series win against an American League foe on the road on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox lost Abreu – the major-league leader in homers – over the weekend to ankle tendonitis.

Konerko, who trails only Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (448) in team history with 429 home runs, made Chicago forget about Abreu’s absence in Monday’s opener, hitting the go-ahead two-run shot as the White Sox rallied from a five-run first-inning deficit to win 7-6. Chicago is just 3-6 over its last nine games overall and 0-5-1 in road series against AL opponents, but has won eight of its last 11 in Kansas City. The Royals fell to 4-3 during their nine-game homestand, but have given up 13 runs in their last two contests after allowing a total of nine over the first five games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN (Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Andre Rienzo (3-0, 4.20 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2-3, 2.40)

Chicago improved to 6-0 in games in which Rienzo has pitched this season (five starts and one relief appearance) after he registered one of his finest efforts during Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The 25-year-old Brazilian limited Oakland to a pair of solo homers – the only two hits he allowed – and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. Rienzo yielded two earned runs over six frames in each of two starts against the Royals in 2013, posting his first career victory on Aug. 21 before falling in his final outing of the season on Sept. 26.

Ventura suffered from a lack of offense for the second straight start and took his second loss as a result following Thursday’s 2-1 setback against the Baltimore Orioles. The Dominican rookie allowed two runs and struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings, but has been provided with one run of support in each of his last two turns. Ventura, who is holding opposing hitters to a .213 average, suffered his only loss in three September starts last year when he surrendered four runs over four frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Konerko’s homer on Monday gave him 1,400 career RBIs, making him the 75th player in major-league history to hit that mark.

2. Kansas City’s bullpen has an 0.86 ERA over its last 13 games.

3. Royals CF Alex Gordon scored his 500th career run in the opener and needs one more to tie David DeJesus for 10th place on the team’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, White Sox 2