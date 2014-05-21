Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Chicago White Sox still are finding ways to hit home runs and score without Jose Abreu in the lineup. The White Sox try to complete a three-game sweep without the services of the Cuban slugger when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Tyler Flowers hit the tying homer and Adam Dunn added some much-needed insurance with a three-run blast as the White Sox took Tuesday’s meeting 7-6.

Chicago closer Matt Lindstrom joined Abreu on the disabled list Tuesday with an ankle injury, and the White Sox had some clear issues with the new structure in the bullpen as Kansas City scored four runs in the final two innings before Ronald Belisario got the final out with the tying run on second base. Belisario has totaled three innings in the first two games of the series and could get the night off in the finale. Royals pitchers have allowed at least six runs in three straight games after surrendering an average of two in the previous five contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN (Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-3, 3.67 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (2-3, 4.76)

Quintana had a string of four straight quality starts come to an end at Houston on Friday but managed to end a six-start winless streak by allowing two runs in five innings. The Colombian owns a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio on the season and has not yielded a home run in any of his last four outings. Quintana has yet to win in eight career starts against Kansas City, going 0-3 with a 4.11 ERA.

Guthrie went eight innings against Baltimore on Friday but came out on the wrong end of a 4-0 shutout while scattering eight hits. The veteran has not won since his second start on Apr. 9 and surrendered a total of 11 runs and 16 hits - four home runs - in 12 2/3 frames over his last two turns. Guthrie got enough run support to pick up a win over Chicago on Apr. 4 despite yielding four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals C Salvador Perez (thumb inflammation) sat out Tuesday and is not expected back before the weekend.

2. Chicago RHP Javy Guerra was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday and could be next in line to get save chances.

3. Kansas City 3B Danny Valencia, who drove in two runs on Tuesday, likely will get a second straight start against the left-handed Quintana.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, White Sox 2