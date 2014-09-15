Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are having trouble turning the page of late after providing a feel-good story throughout much of the season. Losers of six of their last nine, the Royals look to change the narrative as they open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Monday. Kansas City’s recent swoon has shifted its once two-game lead in the American League Central into a 1 1/2-game deficit behind first-place Detroit.

The Royals are clinging to a one-game lead over Seattle for the AL’s second wild card and has staff ace James Shields attempting to extend his career-best 18 1/3 scoreless innings streak. Kansas City has won eight of the 12 meetings against its division rival, although Chicago had pieced together a four-game winning streak before dropping a 6-4 decision to Minnesota on Sunday. Rookie Jose Abreu was sizzling in the series, going 6-for-10 with a pair of homers among his four extra-base hits.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (9-11, 5.05 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (14-7, 3.13)

Danks fell to 0-5 with a gaudy 7.01 ERA in his last eight starts after yielding four runs in six innings en route to an 11-2 setback against Oakland on Tuesday. The 29-year-old, who last won on July 25, has enjoyed a 6-0 mark with a 2.58 ERA in 14 career starts against Kansas City. Danks received a no-decision in his last meeting with the Royals on April 5 despite allowing three runs on five hits in seven innings.

After scattering three hits over 8 1/3 innings of scoreless ball on Sept. 5, Shields picked up where he left off against Detroit five days later. The 32-year-old permitted two hits and struck out eight in seven frames to record his second straight victory and fifth in six decisions. Shields owns a 1-1 mark in three starts against Chicago this season, yielding only five runs on 21 hits in 20 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer has homered twice in the last three games after going deep twice in the previous 46 contests.

2. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez is batting .412 with two homers in his career versus Shields.

3. Royals LHP Danny Duffy (shoulder) did not report any issues following his side session on Sunday. His next turn in the rotation is Tuesday, but RHP Liam Hendriks would get the nod if needed.

PREDICTION: Royals 2, White Sox 1