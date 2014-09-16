Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals notched a dramatic victory in the series opener and look to knock off Chicago again when they host the White Sox on Tuesday. Kansas City trailed in the ninth inning and scored the tying run on a wild pitch and the winner on an infield single to post an improbable 4-3 victory. The Royals hold a two-game lead over Seattle in the American League wild-card race and trail Detroit by 1 1/2 in the AL Central.

Kansas City’s Norichika Aoki reached base five times on four hits and a walk on Monday and is 10-for-27 over his last seven games. Royals reliever Wade Davis (9-2) picked up the victory and hasn’t allowed a run in his last 33 appearances while lowering his ERA to 0.69. White Sox rookie Jose Abreu has recorded four consecutive multi-hit performances and is 11-for-25 during his seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Chris Bassitt (0-1, 4.73 ERA) vs. Royals RH Liam Hendriks (1-2, 5.06)

Bassitt is making his third start and fourth appearance since reaching the majors. He received a no-decision against Oakland on Wednesday, when he gave up one run and five hits in six innings. He wasn’t so fortunate in his first major-league start, surrendering five runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 frames while losing to Detroit.

Hendriks is 0-2 with a 4.05 ERA in three starts since joining Kansas City. He struggled in his last outing on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits in 2 1/3 innings while losing to Boston. Hendriks is 0-3 with a 6.64 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH-1B Billy Butler is just 1-for-27 over his last eight games.

2. White Sox CF Adam Eaton was 6-for-42 in September before going 3-for-5 with two runs scored on Monday.

3. Kansas City OF-DH Josh Willingham (groin) has missed four straight games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, White Sox 3