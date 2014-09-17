Preview: White Sox at Royals

Chris Sale looks to beat Kansas City for the third time this season when the Chicago White Sox conclude their three-game series against the host Royals on Wednesday. The All-Star allowed just one run and struck out 14 in 15 innings while dominating Kansas City’s batters. The division rivals split the first two games of the series, with Chicago winning 7-5 on Tuesday after Conor Gillaspie delivered the go-ahead three-run triple.

Kansas City continues to trail first-place Detroit in the American League Central by 1 1/2 games, while its lead for the second wild card over Seattle has been trimmed to one. Kansas City’s Norichika Aoki is 8-for-9 with a walk in the series, while Chicago’s Adam Eaton is 7-for-10 with four runs scored. The Royals lead the season series 9-5 and are just 2-4 on their pivotal 10-game homestand that concludes with three games against Detroit.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, WCIU (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-3, 1.99 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (12-10, 3.27)

Sale struck out nine and gave up just two hits in eight scoreless innings while defeating Oakland in his last turn. He has allowed fewer than two runs in four of his last six outings as he continues his sensational season. Sale is holding opponents to a .198 average and a 0.92 WHIP.

Ventura has lost both starts against the White Sox this season, giving up eight runs and 13 hits over 10 innings. He fell to Boston in his last outing – yielding four runs (three earned) and eight hits in seven frames – after winning his previous three starts. Ventura is 5-7 with a 3.36 ERA in 16 home appearances (15 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Avasail Garcia recorded two hits in each of the first two games of the series and has posted three two-hit performances over his last four contests.

2. Kansas City RHP Wade Davis allowed Gillaspie’s triple on Tuesday to end a streak of 33 consecutive scoreless appearances.

3. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu was hitless in four at-bats as his seven-game hitting streak came to an end.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Royals 0