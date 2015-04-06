Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals begin defense of their American League pennant when they host the improved Chicago White Sox on Monday to open a three-game series. Kansas City finished one victory from a World Series crown and looks to recapture the spirit it built during its magical run while the White Sox added Adam LaRoche and Melky Cabrera to their lineup after disappointing 73-win campaign in 2014.

The Royals lost No. 1 starter James Shields to free agency and will hand the ball to Yordano Ventura on Opening Day while outfielder Alex Rios and designated hitter Kendrys Morales join the batting order. Kansas City can improve on its offensive production after finishing in the middle of the pack in runs scored and will rely on one of the best bullpens in baseball. LaRoche and Cabrera provide support for 2014 AL Rookie of the Year Jose Abreu (36 homers) while Monday’s starter Jeff Samardzija and closer David Robertson give the pitching staff a boost. The Royals, who won 13 of 19 meetings last season, signed Ventura to a five-year, $23 million contract extension on Saturday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (2014: 7-13, 2.99 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (14-10, 3.20)

Samardzija makes his third straight Opening Day start after beginning the season on the mound with the Chicago Cubs the last two years. The 6-5 Notre Dame product went 2-7 with a 2.83 ERA for the Cubs before being traded to Oakland, where he finished 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA, and combined for a personal-best 219 2/3 innings. Samardzija, who is 0-2 in two career outings against Kansas City, surrendered nine homers in 21 1/3 innings during the spring.

Ventura begins his second full season after an outstanding rookie campaign when the fire-balling 23-year-old struck out 159 in 183 innings and held opponents to a .240 batting average. The Dominican Republic native, who did not allow a homer in 18 spring innings, went 5-1 in his last six decisions last season and was 1-0 in the playoffs. Ventura went 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 innings over three starts against the White Sox last season.

WALK OFFS

1. Kansas City’s bullpen had a 3.30 ERA during the regular season in 2014 – 2.74 in the playoffs – and the White Sox finished near the bottom at 4.38.

2. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez knocked in a team-high 17 runs and batted .297 in the spring.

3. The Royals managed a major league-low 95 homers during the regular season in 2014, but belted 11 in 15 playoff contests.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, White Sox 3