Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals look to stay hot with the bats after an impressive opener when they host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the second of a three-game series. The defending American League champion Royals, who were last in the majors in home runs last season, had a pair of blasts and totaled 13 hits in a 10-1 rout of the White Sox on Monday.

The Royals made two key additions to the lineup in the offseason and both came through as Alex Rios hit a three-run homer while Kendrys Morales had a double and scored twice. Jose Quintana gets a chance to cool off the Kansas City offense against Danny Duffy, who could be ready for a breakout season. Jose Abreu, the 2014 AL Rookie of the Year, picked up where he left off with a homer for Chicago’s only run Monday. Chicago designated hitter Adam LaRoche told reporters, “The key is to shake that one off and come right out Wednesday ready to go.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2014: 9-11, 3.32 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2014: 9-12, 2.53)

Quintana matched his career high with nine wins and pitched at least 200 innings for the second straight season in 2014 while struggling against the Royals. The 26-year-old Colombian did not lose more than one game against anyone else last season, but went 0-3 versus Kansas City (0-6 career) with a 4.88 ERA in four starts. Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez are both batting .333 with two home runs against Quintana, who won three of his final four decisions last year.

Duffy pitched much better than his record indicated last season as he held opponents to a .209 batting average and recorded a career-high 149 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old from California went 4-2 combined in August and September in 2014, but will aim to lower his walk total after issuing 53 overall. Abreu went 2-of-4 with a home run against Duffy last season, when the 6-3 hurler went 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts versus the White Sox.

1. The Royals have won eight of the last 10 meetings, averaging 5.3 runs in that span.

2. Chicago 2B Micah Johnson, who batted .339 with a team-high 12 runs in spring training to win the job, went 1-for-3 in his major-league debut Monday.

3. Kansas City RHP Ryan Madson pitched a scoreless ninth inning Monday in his first appearance in the majors since the 2011 playoffs while with Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, White Sox 1