Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals reached the World Series last season despite a less-than-explosive offense, but they appear poised to become a more complete team in 2015. The Royals hope to continue their hot hitting when they aim for a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The Royals did not hit a home run until their eighth game last season, but they’ve smacked four in the first two contests in 2015. Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain each went deep in Wednesday’s 7-5 victory with Cain’s two-run blast off Zach Putnam providing the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning. The Royals have won nine of the last 11 meetings and have already clinched their fifth straight series win against the White Sox. They’re looking for their first three-game sweep of Chicago in Kansas City since August 2012.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (2014: 11-11, 4.74 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (2014: 13-7, 3.04 ERA)

After a series of injuries, Danks is coming off his first full season since 2011 and looking to build on last year’s 11-11 campaign. Kansas City is a great place to start, as Danks is 7-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 16 starts against the Royals including a 4-0 mark and 1.73 ERA in 10 outings at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals’ current roster has a combined .176 batting average versus Danks with only Eric Hosmer (.368) having much success against him.

Volquez is coming off a resurgent 2014 campaign in which he posted his highest win total since 2008 and the lowest ERA of his career. The 31-year-old came up with Texas but has spent most of his career in the National League, so he has faced the White Sox only once, in his major-league debut back in 2005. He also made his lone appearance in his new park that season and was roughed up, allowing eight runs over two innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals SS Alcides Escobar has led off the inning in nine of his 10 plate appearances and reached base six times while scoring four runs.

2. Kansas City relievers have pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed only three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

3. White Sox 1B Adam LaRoche is familiar with Volquez from the NL and is 6-for-17 with two doubles and a homer against the right-hander.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, White Sox 4