Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Chicago White Sox looked as though they might be in the race for an American League wild-card spot after winning seven in a row late last month. The White Sox have managed only two wins while allowing 66 runs in nine contests since, however, and need a road win on Sunday against the AL Central-leading Kansas City Royals to avoid a three-game sweep.

Jose Abreu’s two homers could not rescue Chicago on Saturday in a 7-6 loss, and Sunday’s starter Jose Quintana is 0-6 with a 4.63 ERA in 15 career outings versus the Royals. Kansas City sends Danny Duffy to the mound after he worked a career-high eight innings to beat the White Sox on July 19. The Royals’ division lead has grown to 10 ½ games over Minnesota after winning for the 13th time in their last 16 home contests. Kendrys Morales continues to shine for Kansas City, going 13-for-34 with four doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs in his last nine games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-9, 3.50 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (5-5, 4.04)

Quintana has strung together three straight solid starts, recording a pair of victories while allowing four runs over 21 1/3 total innings. The 26-year-old Colombian, who has registered five of his six wins on the road, is allowing right-handed batters to hit .298 while limiting left-handers to a .198 average. Lorenzo Cain (15-for-40, six doubles) and Salvador Perez (14-for-38, two homers) have given Quintana trouble.

Duffy is 3-1 over his last six outings while giving up 10 runs over 39 1/3 frames and notched his fifth quality start in that span last time out at Detroit. The 26-year-old Californian had two no-decisions this season against the White Sox before permitting one run, six hits and one walk in eight frames last month. Abreu is 5-for-13 with a homer against Duffy, who is 3-1 with a 3.09 ERA in seven career starts versus Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Perez is 20-for-54 (.370) with two outs and runners in scoring position after knocking in two runs in that situation Saturday.

2. Chicago 2B Carlos Sanchez is 6-for-17 with two walks and three RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Royals INF-OF Ben Zobrist, who was rested Saturday, is 8-for-30 with three homers and seven RBIs in eight games since being acquired from Oakland.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, White Sox 3