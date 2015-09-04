Preview: White Sox at Royals

Already assured of a winning record with 29 games still remaining this season, the Kansas City Royals continue their nine-game homestand when they host the Chicago White Sox on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Owners of the best record in the American League, the Royals have won 14 of their last 19 contests to move 31 games above .500.

The Royals bounced back from a series-opening loss to Detroit in devastating fashion, amassing 27 runs and 34 hits over their last two games. Kendrys Morales is on a tear as he went 8-for-14 with a pair of homers and eight RBIs in the series against the Tigers. Lorenzo Cain is riding an 11-game hitting streak after homering each of the last two nights for Kansas City. The White Sox averted a three-game sweep by rallying from a three-run deficit to beat Minnesota on Thursday in the series finale.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH John Danks (6-12, 4.82 ERA) vs. Royals RH Kris Medlen (3-0, 3.51)

Danks lost his third consecutive start and fell to 0-4 over his last five turns after giving up two runs and seven hits in six innings of a 2-0 setback versus Seattle. The 30-year-old was knocked around for 12 runs in 12 frames over his previous two outings to drop to 2-8 with a 6.48 ERA in 12 starts away from home. Danks has split four decisions versus the Royals this season and is 9-2 lifetime with a 2.69 ERA against them.

Medlen, who is bidding to make it back from a pair of Tommy John surgeries, will be making his 10th appearance and third start since he was recalled by Kansas City. Helped by ample run support, Medlen won each of his first two starts, holding Tampa Bay to three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 frames last time out after pitching six innings of three-run ball versus Baltimore. He worked 3 2/3 scoreless frames versus Chicago on Aug. 9.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals have won 10 of 13 versus Chicago this season, including all six meetings in Kansas City.

2. White Sox RHP Erik Johnson, named the International League Pitcher of the Year, will start the series finale.

3. Morales is two RBIs shy of reaching 100 for the second time in his career.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, White Sox 3