Preview: White Sox at Royals

After piling up 27 runs and 34 hits in back-to-back wins over Detroit, the Kansas City Royals got a taste of what it felt to be on the receiving end of such a drubbing in Friday’s 12-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Kansas City looks to even the series at one game apiece when it hosts the visiting White Sox on Saturday night.

The Royals lost for only the sixth time in 20 games but are 30 games above .500 and on cruise control toward the American League Central title. Kendrys Morales drove in the lone run for Kansas City on Friday to give him nine RBIs in his last four games and move him within one of reaching 100 for the second time in his career. White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez collected four hits in the series opener and is 13-for-24 over his last six games. Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana seeks his first win over the Royals in 17 starts when he opposes Danny Duffy on Saturday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.75 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (7-6, 4.11)

Quintana has made a career of racking up no-decisions and he is coming off a pair in his last two outings, lasting 4 1/3 innings and giving up four runs to Seattle last time out after yielding four runs over six innings against Boston on Aug. 25. Quintana has faced the Royals four times this season and did not factor in the decision, leaving him 0-6 against them. He must be wary of Lorenzo Cain (15-for-40) and Salvador Perez (15-for-41).

Duffy did not factor in the decision after yielding two runs on seven hits over five innings at Tampa Bay last time out - the third straight start in which he failed to get through the sixth inning. The 26-year-old Duffy has already made four starts against the White Sox this season, but he has permitted eight runs in 8 1/3 innings in both outings at Kauffman Stadium. Second baseman Carlos Sanchez is 4-for-7 against Duffy.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas (hamstring) sat out his fourth straight game and is not expected to start Saturday.

2. White Sox C Tyler Flowers hit his seventh homer against Kansas City on Friday - his most against any opponent.

3. Royals RF Alex Rios and RHP Kelvin Herrera, out with chickenpox, could be back in the lineup by the end of next week.

PREVIEW: Royals 5, White Sox 4