Preview: White Sox at Royals

Although their lead in the American League Central appears safe, the Kansas City Royals would love for right-hander Johnny Cueto to rediscover his form before the stretch run. Cueto looks to end a personal slump and help the Royals avoid their first sweep at home all season when he takes on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

After a dominant beginning to his career with Kansas City following a trade in July, Cueto has lost three straight starts while giving up 16 earned runs in 17 innings. Chicago is on the verge of the unlikely sweep after wins Friday and Saturday by a combined score of 18-2, riding the hot bat of shortstop Alexei Ramirez. He had a three-run homer in Saturday’s 6-1 victory and is 15-for-28 with six RBIs during a seven-game stretch. The White Sox shortstop is also 4-for-6 with a home run against Cueto, who will be opposed by call-up Erik Johnson.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Erik Johnson (NR) vs. Royals RH Johnny Cueto (9-10, 3.04)

Johnson shined for Triple-A Charlotte this season, going 11-8 with a 2.37 ERA and recording 136 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings. He made five starts each of the last two years in the majors, posting a 3.25 ERA in 2013 before struggling to a 6.46 mark in 2014. The 25-year-old has given up 10 runs in 10 innings over two career starts against Kansas City.

Cueto gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings Tuesday against Detroit for his third straight loss. He has 13 strikeouts against just one walk during the slide but opponents have pounded out 30 hits, including four home runs. Cueto allowed four runs in 8 1/3 frames to defeat the White Sox on May 9 while still pitching for Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Adam Eaton has nine RBIs in his last seven games.

2. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas (hamstring) had missed three straight games before before pinch-hitting Saturday.

3. Chicago is 17-11 on the road since June 30.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, White Sox 3