Preview: White Sox at Royals

Eric Hosmer emerged from a seven-game funk at a time when the Kansas City Royals badly need offensive reinforcements. The standout first baseman went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs - as the Royals won the series opener against the visiting Chicago White Sox and he aims for another strong effort in Saturday’s middle contest of the three-game set.

Hosmer was just 3-for-29 over his previous seven games and will be counted on to carry more of the load with Mike Moustakas (knee) done for the season and Alex Gordon (wrist) out for 3-to-4 weeks. Kansas City’s Kendrys Morales (right middle finger) also missed Friday’s game and could sit out the series. Chicago has lost four straight games and 12 of its last 16 as its lead in the American League Central has been trimmed to one-half game over Cleveland and one over the Royals. Chicago’s Todd Frazier belted his 15th homer to tie for the major-league lead in Friday’s 7-5 loss, but it is his lone hit in 10 at-bats over the last three contests.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-4, 4.47 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (4-3, 4.81)

Rodon defeated the Royals on Sunday in his first career start against them, allowing two runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. The victory halted a three-game losing streak and marked his first win since defeating Minnesota on April 13. Rodon already has served up eight homers in 52 1/3 frames this season after allowing 11 in 139 1/3 innings last year.

Ventura lost when paired against Rodon as he gave up three runs and six hits in six innings. The defeat dropped him to 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA in seven career outings against the White Sox, but he has held Avisail Garcia without a hit in 12 at-bats. After compiling a 2.35 ERA over his first four starts, the 24-year-old Ventura has a 7.01 ERA over his last five outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals OF Brett Eibner served as the DH in his major-league debut with Morales out and went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera hit a grand slam on Friday - his first since July 29, 2011, when he played for the Royals.

3. Kansas City RF Paulo Orlando is 19-for-38 with nine RBIs during his 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, White Sox 3