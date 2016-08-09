Preview: White Sox at Royals

Coming off their first series win since June, the Kansas City Royals attempt to maintain a pulse in the postseason chase when they host the skidding Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game set. The reigning World Series champions won the final two games against Toronto over the weekend, allowing a combined three runs in the two victories.

“It’s all predicated around our starting pitching,” said Royals manager Ned Yost, who watched his club spiral from contention after a disastrous 7-19 record in the month of July. Kendrys Morales belted a grand slam to spark Kansas City's 7-1 rout on Sunday, just its eighth victory in 23 games since the All-Star break. Chicago, which bolted to an American League-best 23-10 record to start the season, shares an identical 53-58 record with the Royals and is also 8-15 in the second half. White Sox left-hander Chris Sale makes his fifth attempt for his 15th win when he opposes right-hander Edinson Volquez.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Chris Sale (14-5, 3.12 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Vólquez (8-10, 4.99)

Sale's run of hard-luck decisions continued in his last outing, when he came out on the short end of a 2-1 decision at Detroit despite striking out 10 and permitting two runs on six hits over eight innings. He has allowed four runs and 13 hits over 22 innings in his last three starts, but has received a combined five runs of offensive support. He improved to 8-9 against Kansas City despite giving up five runs and 11 hits on June 10.

Volquez was rocked for the second straight outing -- both on the road -- at Tampa Bay on Wednesday, giving up eight runs (seven earned) and 11 hits, including a pair of homers. He also was tagged for a pair of home runs while surrendering six runs over six innings in a loss at Texas on July 29. He does own a 6-3 record and 3.89 record in 13 home starts and has a 2-3 mark with a 2.89 ERA in seven career outings versus Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City OF Paulo Orlando is 9-for-16 during a streak of four straight multiple-hit games.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu has homered three times in his last four games.

3. Royals OF Lorenzo Cain has one extra-base hit and two RBIs in nine games since returning from a month on the disabled list.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 1