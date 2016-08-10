Preview: White Sox at Royals

Jose Quintana has won nine games in each of the last three seasons and will look to reach double-digit victories for the first time when the Chicago White Sox continue their three-game set against the host Kansas City Royals. The White Sox won the series opener 7-5 behind Todd Frazier's tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning.

Quintana lost six consecutive starts while receiving a total of eight runs of support earlier this season, but he is 4-0 since July 3 thanks to some increased offensive support. "It’s unfortunate we don’t score more runs when he’s out there because he could easily be 14-and-whatever the way he’s throwing the ball," Chicago's Justin Morneau said. The Royals owned the best home record in the majors at 25-8 on June 19, but they have gone 9-13 at Kauffman Stadium since that high-water mark. Losers of 12 of its last 17 overall, Kansas City sends Ian Kennedy to the mound to face Quintana.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (9-8, 2.93 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (6-9, 4.03)

Quintana stretched his unbeaten string to six starts -- a span in which he is 4-0 -- by allowing three runs over 7 1/3 innings to pick up the victory at Detroit on Thursday. Since tossing a scoreless frame in his first All-Star Game appearance, Quintana is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA over his last four turns. Quintana notched a season high-tying 10 strikeouts versus the Royals on June 11 but gave up three runs in eight innings to fall to 1-8 against them.

Kennedy has been unable to buy a victory, watching his winless drought reach seven starts despite a superb performance in a no-decision at Tampa Bay last time out. He struck out nine and allowed one hit over six scoreless frames, which followed seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision at Texas in his previous turn. Kennedy fell to 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA against the White Sox when he was rocked for four homers and seven runs at Chicago on June 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Frazier clubbed his 31st homer Tuesday, the most by a White Sox 3B since current manager Robin Ventura hit 34 in 1996.

2. Royals rookie 3B Cheslor Cuthbert recorded three hits Tuesday and is 8-for-20 during his five-game hitting streak.

3. The White Sox placed RF Avisail Garcia on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained right knee.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Royals 3