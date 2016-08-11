Preview: White Sox at Royals

Left-hander Danny Duffy routinely has brought smiles to the faces of his teammates - and for good reason, considering the Kansas City Royals have emerged victorious in each of his last eight trips to the mound. The 27-year-old looks to win his third straight start and improve to 7-0 in his last nine outings on Thursday when the Royals play the rubber match of their three-game series versus the visiting Chicago White Sox.

Rookie Cheslor Cuthbert had an RBI double in Wednesday's 3-2 win in 14 innings and is 10-for-27 during his six-game hitting streak. The 23-year-old Nicaraguan is 15-for-46 in 12 career encounters versus the White Sox and 1-for-3 against Thursday starter Miguel Gonzalez. The right-hander has had his troubles, however, with Jarrod Dyson, who tripled to lead off the 13th inning on Wednesday and is a blistering 8-for-10 in his career versus the hurler. J.B. Shuck continued his strong series by highlighting his second two-hit performance with a solo homer to improve to 19-for-52 in his career versus Kansas City.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (2-6, 4.09 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (8-1, 2.97)

Gonzalez fell to 0-2 in his last five starts after yielding four runs on 10 hits in a 7-5 setback to his former team (Baltimore) on Friday. The 32-year-old Mexican pitched well in two outings versus Kansas City this season, permitting two runs and striking out a season high-tying eight in a hard-luck 2-1 setback on May 21 before receiving a no-decision six nights later after tossing 6 1/3 solid frames. Kendrys Morales has recorded six hits in his last five games, but is just 1-for-13 in his career versus Gonzalez.

Duffy followed up his brilliant one-hit, 16-strikeout performance in a 3-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Aug. 1 with another strong outing five days later as he tossed 6 2/3 solid innings in a 4-2 triumph over Tampa Bay. The southpaw has faced Chicago on three occasions this season, collecting a pair of no-decisions in May before scattering three hits and striking out 10 in six innings in a 4-1 victory on June 11. Duffy owns a 4-0 mark at home, however 10 of the 14 homers he's allowed have also come at Kauffman Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is 12-for-27 with three homers, five RBIs and as many runs scored in his last six contests.

2. Kansas City RF Paulo Orlando has 10 singles and one double and scored five times during his six-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox SS Tim Anderson, who had an RBI single in the 11th inning on Wednesday, struck out five times in that contest and 10 of his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, White Sox 1