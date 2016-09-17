Preview: White Sox at Royals

A disastrous homestand has pretty much buried the postseason hopes of the Kansas City Royals, who will attempt to end a five-game slide when they continue a four-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Saturday night. The defending World Series champions have been gouged for 50 runs -- all at home -- during the ugly skid.

The Royals have dropped to seventh place in the chase for the two wild cards and another loss will drop them back to the .500 mark. Kansas City's normally reliable bullpen was unable to protect a late two-run lead in Friday's 7-4 loss, giving up five runs over the final two innings. Carlos Sanchez, who delivered a walk-off single for the White Sox on Thursday, smacked a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday - his first blast since Sept. 21, 2015. Jose Abreu is now batting .300 after collecting multiple hits in 12 of his last 18 contests.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Miguel González (4-6, 3.82 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (2015: 5-2, 3.98)

Gonzalez has won both his starts since returning from a groin strain that sidelined him nearly a month and occurred in an abbreviated start at Kansas City on Aug. 11. Gonzalez blanked Detroit on six hits over 6 1/3 innings and followed that up with 6 2/3 innings of three-run ball against Cleveland. Both those wins came at home, but Gonzalez is 0-2 in 11 road starts and is 1-4 with a 4.46 ERA in seven career starts against Kansas City.

Vargas will be making his season debut and first appearance since July 2015 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which is why he will be on a limit of approximately 45 pitches. "It's been a pretty smooth ride as far as not having any issues or setbacks with my elbow," Vargas said. "I've just been waiting to get back out there." He had a 5.85 ERA in six rehab appearances but struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings in his last outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox SS Tyler Saladino has four three-hit games in his last nine contests.

2. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer is 2-for-17 with no extra-base hits and zero RBIs in his last five games.

3. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera is 8-for-17 during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Royals 5