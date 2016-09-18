Preview: White Sox at Royals

Kansas City Royals left-hander Danny Duffy has one complete game in his six seasons in the major leagues and it came against his next opponent. Duffy will make his fifth start of the year against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday as the Royals play the third of a four-game set against their American League Central rival.

Duffy went the distance against the White Sox on Aug. 11, allowing one run on seven hits to improve to 5-2 lifetime against Chicago. Kansas City halted a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night to give manager Ned Yost his 1,000th career win. Melky Cabrera is 10-for-21 during a five-game hitting streak and has four straight multiple-hit games for the White Sox. Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana, who has 21 quality starts this season, will oppose Duffy on Sunday.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH José Quintana (12-10, 3.05 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (11-2, 3.15)

Quintana bounced back from a pair of shaky outings with an outstanding effort versus Cleveland in his last turn, yielding one run on five hits over eight innings. It was the ninth quality start in 11 outings since the All-Star break for Quintana, including a no-decision at Kansas City on Aug. 10 in which he gave up one run over 7 1/3 innings. He must be wary of catcher Salvador Perez, who is 19-for-54 with two homers against him.

Duffy was saddled with his third-straight no-decision despite surrendering three runs on only three hits over 7 1/3 innings versus Oakland on Tuesday. Duffy had won five consecutive starts prior to his current four-start winless drought, which has included a total of seven home runs in that span. Duffy has been unable to solve White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (10-for-28), but has limited Todd Frazier to one hit in 11 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Abreu has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games against Kansas City.

2. Royals CF Jarrod Dyson is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

3. White Sox DH Justin Morneau has missed five straight games due to a neck injury.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, White Sox 2