The Kansas City Royals ended their nine-game slide in the series opener and look to maintain their homefield dominance of the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, when the teams meet for the second contest of their four-game set. Kansas City posted a 6-1 win on Monday for its first overall victory since April 19 and 18th in its last 24 home games against Chicago.

The Royals were outscored 54-22 during their skid but received two-run homers from Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer while defeating the White Sox for the first time in four meetings this season. Kansas City ranks last in the majors with 69 runs scored and has only four regulars batting above .200. Chicago has been outscored 13-4 while dropping back-to-back games after rattling off six consecutive victories. Jose Abreu was hitless in four at-bats for the White Sox in the opener after a 12-for-22 stretch during which he produced six straight two-hit performances.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (1-4, 5.22 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-1, 2.81)

Quintana lost his first four starts before dominating Kansas City in his last turn, striking out a season-high 10 and giving up two runs - one earned - and five hits in six innings. The victory was just the second in 11 career decisions against the Royals for the 28-year-old, who has a 4.27 ERA in 23 career starts versus Kansas City. Quintana has struggled with Salvador Perez (19-for-60, two homers) while experiencing success against Hosmer (12-for-65, two homers).

Duffy opened the season with four consecutive strong efforts before the White Sox torched him for six runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings on April 26. The 28-year-old had allowed just four runs and 18 hits prior to losing for just the third time in his last 26 starts dating back to last June. Duffy is 6-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 17 career appearances (15 starts) against the White Sox but has experienced issues with Abreu (12-for-34, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia (groin), who leads the American League with a .368 average, was held out of the series opener.

2. Hosmer is 7-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak to raise his average 34 points to .226

3. Chicago 3B Matt Davidson is 0-for-15 over his last five games after going hitless in four at-bats in the opener.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 2