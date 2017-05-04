Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are trying to recover from a dreadful start and can take another step when they conclude their four-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon. The Royals captured two of the first three contests, with both wins being 6-1 decisions.

Kansas City, the lowest-scoring team in the majors with 75 runs, lost nine consecutive games before showing signs of progress against the White Sox. Eric Hosmer reached base three times in Wednesday's triumph on two hits and a walk, and has gone 10-for-26 during his seven-game hitting streak during which his average has risen 50 points to .242. Chicago recorded just two hits in the defeat and Jose Abreu's two-out homer in the ninth represented the lone run for a team that lost for the third time in four games. Todd Frazier was hitless in four at-bats, putting an end to his nine-game hitting streak.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Derek Holland (2-2, 2.17 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (0-2, 2.30)

Holland owns a 1.14 WHIP and is holding opposing batters to a .204 average over his first five starts with Chicago. The 30-year-old has battled injuries in each of the previous three seasons but is attempting to regain the form that saw him go 38-21 with Texas from 2011-13. Holland is 2-1 with a 4.10 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against Kansas City and has experienced difficulties with Hosmer (4-for-10) and Alcides Escobar (4-for-13).

Kennedy is winless with three straight no-decisions despite posting a stellar 0.99 WHIP and a .159 batting average against. The 32-year-old has given up just 17 hits in 31 1/3 innings, allowing fewer than five in four of his five turns. Kennedy is 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA in five career starts against the White Sox and has shut down Frazier (4-for-25).

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals C Salvador Perez is just 2-for-23 in six games against the White Sox this season.

2. Chicago 3B Matt Davidson is hitless in 17 at-bats over his last six contests.

3. Kansas City CF Lorenzo Cain went 2-of-4 on Wednesday after going 2-for-27 over his previous seven games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, White Sox 1