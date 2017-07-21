Preview: White Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are fresh off their top offensive assault of the season and look to continue the success when the host the Chicago White Sox on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. Kansas City established season highs in runs and hits (19) when they obliterated the Detroit Tigers 16-4 on Thursday.

The Royals have crept within 1 1/2 games of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central and sit two behind the New York Yankees for the second wild-card spot. Brandon Moss drove in four runs on Thursday and went 5-for-9 with one homer, two doubles and six RBIs during back-to-back victories over the Tigers. Chicago has matched a season worst with six straight defeats and signaled its rebuilding process by shipping third baseman Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to New York earlier this week, leading to the recall of prized prospect Yoan Moncada (0-for-2 with a walk in his major-league debut on Wednesday). "I didn't get any hits, but I hit the ball hard and I executed my plan," Moncada, a second baseman, told reporters through an interpreter. "I was excited with the way the fans treated me and how they were cheering me."

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH James Shields (2-2, 5.10 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (3-6, 4.32)

Shields no longer is the pitcher who won 11 or more games in nine consecutive seasons - a stretch that includes a 27-17 record with the Royals from 2013-14. Despite his success, the 35-year-old is just 9-13 with a 4.20 ERA in 35 career starts at Kauffman Stadium but a solid 7-2 with a 3.54 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 11 career outings against Kansas City. Shields gave up four runs and seven hits over six innings in a loss to Seattle in his last turn and has posted an 8.10 ERA in his last four starts.

Kennedy has allowed fewer than three earned runs in five of his last six starts, registering his first three victories of the season in the process. The 32-year-old is winless at home, losing half of his eight turns while compiling a 4.40 ERA. Kennedy is 2-2 with a 3.93 ERA in six career starts against the White Sox, including a loss on May 4 in which he gave up five runs - four earned - and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. The White Sox are 5-2 against the Royals this season.

2. Kansas City RHP Nathan Karns underwent season-ending thoracic outlet syndrome surgery on Thursday.

3. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu is homerless with one RBI over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Royals 9, White Sox 3