Royals 4, White Sox 3: Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez delivered back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the eighth inning as host Kansas City defeated Chicago for the second straight day.

Gordon smacked a two-out double into the right-center field gap off Scott Downs (0-1) and Perez followed with a sharply hit ball down the third-base line off Maikel Cleto to score Gordon. Greg Holland worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his second save.

Billy Butler drove in two runs and Mike Moustakas had the other RBI for the Royals. Chicago tied the contest at three in the eighth on Conor Gillaspie’s RBI single and Paul Konerko’s sacrifice fly against Wade Davis (1-1).

Kansas City starter Bruce Chen gave up one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings and allowed six hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. Chicago starter John Danks allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings.

Butler had a run-scoring single and Moustakas drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth off Danks, and Butler hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth for the third run. Adam Eaton’s infield out in the top of the fifth plated a run for the White Sox, who have lost three straight games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moustakas is hitless in 15 at-bats this season. … Gillaspie and SS Alexei Ramirez each had two hits for Chicago and Gordon had two for the Royals. … Kansas City recalled RHP Aaron Brooks from Triple-A Omaha and INF Pedro Ciriaco was designated for assignment.