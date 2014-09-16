(Updated: UPDATED Kansas City’s wild-card lead in Para 3)

Royals 4, White Sox 3: Lorenzo Cain’s infield hit scored Terrance Gore from second with two out in the ninth as Kansas City rallied to defeat visiting Chicago.

The Royals trailed 3-2 entering the ninth before Mike Moustakas reached on a one-out double and pinch runner Jarrod Dyson took off for third and continued around to score on a wild pitch from Jake Petricka (1-5). Norichika Aoki followed with a double and Gore entered as a pinch runner and easily scored on Cain’s little bouncer toward second base.

Wade Davis (9-2) worked a scoreless top of the ninth for the Royals, who remained 1 1/2 games behind Detroit in the American League Central and stretched their lead over Seattle to two games for the AL’s second wild-card spot. Kansas City’s James Shields allowed three runs and 10 hits in seven innings while Chicago’s John Danks allowed two hits over six shutout innings.

The Royals got on the board in the seventh when Eric Hosmer led off with a double and scored on Omar Infante’s single to cut their deficit to 3-1. Alex Gordon had a run-scoring single in the eighth but Billy Butler stranded two runners to end the inning.

Avisail Garcia delivered an RBI single in the first as the White Sox jumped ahead. Chicago made it 2-0 in the third when Jose Abreu struck out but Shields’ pitch was wild as Adam Eaton scored and Conor Gillaspie followed with a run-scoring single to center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Aoki reached base five times on four hits and a walk. … Abreu, who had two hits, has strung together four consecutive multi-hit outings and has a seven-game hitting streak. … Shields entered the game with a scoreless streak of 18 1/3 innings before it ended with two outs in the first on Garcia’s hit.