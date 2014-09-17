(Updated: UPDATES Royals wild card lead in Para 3)

White Sox 7, Royals 5: Conor Gillaspie delivered the go-ahead three-run triple and Adam Eaton went 4-for-5 and scored twice as visiting Chicago defeated Kansas City.

Josh Phegley and Eaton singled in the seventh against Kelvin Herrera (3-3) and rookie Jose Abreu walked against Wade Davis before Gillaspie cleared the bases with a liner into the gap in right-center field. Eric Surkamp (2-0) recorded the final out in the sixth and Zach Putnam worked the ninth for his fifth save to conclude the 4-hour, 16-minute marathon.

Royals designated hitter Norichika Aoki went 4-for-5 with an RBI and is 8-for-9 with one walk in the first two contests of the series. Kansas City remained 1 1/2 games behind Detroit in the American League Central and saw its lead for the second wild card slip to one game over Seattle.

Alex Gordon singled in two runs in the third to give the Royals a 3-2 lead. Chicago moved ahead in the fourth on sacrifice flies by Carlos Sanchez and Phegley before Kansas City knotted the score in the fifth on Omar Infante’s sacrifice fly and took a 5-4 lead in the sixth on Aoki’s run-scoring single.

Chicago plated a run on Abreu’s fielder’s choice in the first before Kansas City tied it in the second on Mike Moustakas’ single. Eaton tripled in the third and scored on Alexei Ramirez’s sacrifice fly in the third to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Royals LHP Danny Duffy (shoulder) experienced no issues during a four-inning simulated game and is tentatively slated to start against Cleveland on Monday. … Eaton, who tied his career high with four hits, is 7-for-10 with four runs scored over the first two games. … Kansas City starter Liam Hendriks gave up four runs and seven hits in three-plus innings, while Chicago’s Chris Bassitt allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.