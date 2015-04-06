Royals 10, White Sox 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yordano “Ace” Ventura limited the Chicago White Sox to one run in six-plus innings before leaving with a cramping right thumb as the Kansas City Royals beat the White Sox 10-1 Monday.

The Royals snapped a six-game Opening Day losing streak.

Ventura allowed four hits -- one a solo homer to first baseman Jose Abreu to lead off the seventh - walked one and struck out two. He went down in agony after throwing a strike to designated hitter Adam LaRoche in the seventh. He will be evaluated later in the week, but the Royals do not believe it is serious.

The Royals’ offense included a three-run home run by right-fielder Alex Rios, who went 3-for-4 in his Kansas City debut.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas homered, singled, walked and put down a sacrifice bunt, while left fielder Alex Gordon rolled a slow roller up the middle for a two-run single in the five-run seventh to break the game open. Catcher Salvador Perez singled, doubled and drove in a run.

White Sox right-hander Jeff Samardzija was charged with the loss, permitting five runs on six hits, three walks and two hit batters in six-plus innings.

Samardzija, who had not allowed a run in 15 innings in Opening Day starts the previous two years with the Cubs, gave up a run in the second inning and two more in the third.

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales walked with one out in the second, took second on Gordon’s ground out and scored on Perez’s double to right.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar led off the third with a double to right-center and Moustakas moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain flared a single to shallow right to score Escobar. Cain swiped second, advanced to third on first baseman Eric Hosmer’s ground out and came home on a Samardzija wild pitch.

Moustakas, who worked on going to left field in spring training, hit an opposite-field homer in the fifth, giving the Royals a 4-0 advantage. After Samardzija’s next pitch struck Cain, the two exchanged words as he walked to first base. It was the third hit batter of the game.

NOTES: The Royals presented American League championship rings to players and coaches in pregame ceremonies. They also raised the American League pennant in left field, ending a 29-year playoff drought. ... OF Paulo Orlando was the only rookie on the Royals’ 25-man roster. ... White Sox rookie Micah Johnson, who hit .339 in spring training, won the starting second baseman job. ... The White Sox placed LHP Eric Surkamp on the disabled list with an upper back strain. ... “It seemed like this day would never come as we were going through things in October, November and December,” White Sox GM Rick Hahn said in the dugout before the season opener. “Expectations are high in the clubhouse and around the club. It’s now time to start delivering on those, which is exciting.” ... RHPs Jeff Samardzija and Jaime Navarro are the lone pitchers to start season openers for the Cubs and White Sox.