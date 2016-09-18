Yost hits milestone in Royals' 3-2 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ned Yost posted his 1,000th career victory as manager and the Kansas City Royals topped the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night.

Yost picked up the win in his sixth attempt as the Royals ended a five-game losing streak with him stuck on 999. Yost has a 543-542 record as manager of the Royals.

Catcher Salvador Perez doused Yost with Gatorade during his on-the-field postgame interview.

Wade Davis struck out the side in the ninth to preserve the one-run victory, his 25th save of the season.

The White Sox trimmed the lead in the eighth inning when Avisail Garia doubled off the third base bag against Joakim Soria to score Jose Abreu.

Royals left-hander Jason Vargas, who was making his first start since July 21, 2015 and required season-ending Tommy John surgery in August, threw 52 pitches in three innings before being replaced by Dillon Gee.

Vargas allowed a run in the first inning, which Tim Anderson began with a one-out single. Anderson was initially called out on a head-first slide into second base on Jose Abreu's fielder's choice grounder to shortstop Alcides Escobar. After White Sox manager Robin Ventura requested a review, the call on the field was reversed after 68 seconds and Anderson was safe.

Melky Cabrera's ground ball single to center got Anderson home. Vargas allowed only one other base runner -- Abreu's walk with two out in the third -- after Cabrera's hit.

The Royals swiftly tied it in the bottom of the first. Jarrod Dyson led off the inning with a single to right, his ninth hit in 12 career at-bats against White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez. Whit Merrifield pushed a perfect bunt down the third base line for a single, moving Dyson to second. Dyson and Merrifield pulled off a double steal and Kendrys Morales flied out to center fielder Adam Eaton to score Dyson.

The Royals forged ahead in the fifth, which Alcides Escobar led off with a triple to right and scored when Hunter Dozier punched a single to left. Dyson singled again and Dozier scored on Eric Hosmer's two-out single, giving the Royals a 3-1 lead.

NOTES: The Royals designated for assignment RHP Chien-Ming Wang, who was 6-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 38 appearances (53 1/3 innings). The move was made to make roster space for LHP Jason Vargas, who came off the 60-day disabled list and started Saturday. ... White Sox SS Tyler Saladino was not in the lineup with left calf soreness. ... Chicago DH Justin Morneau did not start for the fifth straight game because of neck discomfort. ... White Sox starters were a combined 5-2 with a 3.09 ERA in the previous 11 games entering Saturday. ... Chicago LHP Jose Quintana and Kansas City LHP Danny Duffy are the pitching probables for Sunday's contest. The Royals are 17-21 when opponents start a left-hander.