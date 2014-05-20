Ramirez leads White Sox to comeback win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chicago White Sox, sans major league home run leader Jose Abreu, used the long ball for a come-from-behind victory on Monday night.

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs as the White Sox rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6.

The White Sox rallied from a five-run deficit in the first inning, their biggest come-from-behind victory this season. The Royals’ record dropped to 5-14 against American League Central opponents.

While Ramirez’s home run in the third started the comeback, designated hitter Paul Konerko’s two-run blast in the fifth put them ahead. Left fielder Dayan Viciedo homered to lead off the White Sox fourth.

“I certainly didn’t think it was going to be a home run, it didn’t feel that good,” Konerko said. “With this ballpark, I think the wind was probably helping a little bit, because I’ve hit balls way better than that that haven’t gone out.”

After starter Scott Carroll yielded six runs on nine hits, three walks and a hit batter in four innings, five White Sox relievers shut down the Royals the final five innings.

”That felt like three games rolled into one,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”The way it started, the middle and the end was crazy.

Right-hander Zach Putnam (2-0), who allowed one walk in two innings, picked up the victory. Right-hander Ronald Belisario retired all six batters he faced. Right-hander Matt Lindstrom limped off with a left ankle injury after four pitches in the ninth and two runners reached. The extent of the injury was unknown, but Ventura said it does not look good.

Jake Petricka got the final two outs for his first career save. The crucial play of the inning was when Petricka picked off pinch runner Jarrod Dyson at second for the second out. Designated hitter Billy Butler grounded out to end the game.

“He got a little over aggressive right there,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “When they picked Dyson off, that kind of put the end to it.”

Left-hander Jason Vargas (4-2) gave up seven runs on eight hits, including all three home runs, in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.

“I don’t get too mad about a lot of things, but given a five-run lead in the first inning and coughing it up halfway through the fifth inning that’s not good enough to get it done,” Vargas said. “They obviously were able to come back and score seven runs and hit three home runs. It just shows what they are capable of. I wasn’t executing when I needed to be.”

Ramirez homered into the Royals’ bullpen in the third with third baseman Marcus Semien and second baseman Gordon Beckham aboard. It was Ramirez’s sixth home run, matching his season total for 2013.

Viciedo homered to lead off the fourth, cutting the Royals’ advantage to 5-4.

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer singled home shortstop Alcides Escobar in the fourth, pushing Kansas City’s lead to 6-4, but the advantage was short-lived.

“It’s just a tough one,” Butler said. “We had that big first and then we tacked on a run and Konerko hits a home run to put them ahead. You feel like at that point, that’s not going to win the game, that there is going to be more scoring. Give their bullpen credit, they came in and did a great job.”

Konerko belted a two-run homer in the White Sox’s three-run fifth. Konerko leads active players with 146 career RBIs at Kauffman Stadium and is second with 44 home runs. Ramirez’s groundout scored center fielder Adam Eaton with the first run of the inning.

Carroll, who went to Liberty High, about 20 miles north of Kauffman Stadium, and Missouri State, got off to a rocky start. The first five Royals batters reached base -- four hits and a walk -- and all scored.

Carroll threw 30 pitches before registering an out. The inning included Hosmer’s two-run double and center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s two-run single. Butler singled home the other run.

“I was making good pitches in the first inning, that wasn’t the thing that was the concern, I just needed to be more efficient,” Carroll said. “When you’re a sinker ball pitcher like I am, there’s times when you’re making good pitches but they’re finding holes in the infield, and it just happened to be the case.”

“Being back home in Kansas City was kind of a surreal feeling. It was just awesome to be back here and pitch in front of my family and friends. I wish it could have been a little bit better, but at the end of the day, it was still a great opportunity. I‘m just happy I could do that.”

Carroll, who gave up 22 hits in nine innings while losing his previous two starts to the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics, settled down after the awful first, giving up just one more run in his four-inning outing. He departed after 94 pitches.

NOTES: Jose Abreu, who was placed on the disabled list Sunday due to a left ankle injury, underwent an MRI exam Monday that revealed no tear, just inflammation. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale, a two-time All-Star who is on the disabled list with a flexor muscle strain, will throw a bullpen session Tuesday. ... Royals C Salvador Perez left in the eighth inning with swelling and inflammation in his right hand. ... Royals LF Alex Gordon scored his 500th career run in the first inning.