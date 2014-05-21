Dunn’s homer helps White Sox edge Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Adam Dunn did it.

The White Sox first baseman Adam Dunn smoked a three-run homer, and Chicago held off the Kansas City Royals 7-6 Tuesday night.

Dunn homered to straightaway center on a 2-2 pitch in the eighth from Royals right-hander Aaron Crow to give the White Sox a 7-2 lead.

“I think it was a fastball,” Dunn said. “When it gets to two strikes, I just try to put it in play. I was trying to get it in the air and stay out of a double play.”

Second baseman Gordon Beckham and third baseman Conor Gillaspie were along for the ride, each singling before Dunn’s blast.

“It was a mistake and I paid for it,” Crow said. “It was a fastball. I was trying to go sinker, down and away. I’ve struck Dunn out a few times on sinkers down and away. I was trying to get him to swing over the top. I just didn’t execute. I left it middle in.”

The Royals climbed back into the game with a three-run eighth. First baseman Eric Hosmer doubled, and designated hitter Billy Butler walked. Hosmer scored on left fielder Alex Gordon’s groundout, and center fielder Lorenzo Cain singled home Butler. Cain wound up scoring on a Frank Francisco wild pitch.

Chicago right-hander Ronald Belisario worked the ninth for his first save, but he gave up a run. Butler doubled with two outs, and Gordon singled him home. Belisario struck out center fielder Lorenzo Cain to end the game with pinch runner Jarrod Dyson on second.

“That’s pretty cool,” Belisario said of the save. “All that matters is I just have to keep doing my job.”

Right-hander Andre Rienzo (4-0) limited the Royals to two runs on five hits over six innings to pick up the victory. He struck out a career-high eight and walked two.

“He’s been sharp,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s been giving us a chance.”

Kansas City right-hander Yordano Ventura (2-4) was tagged with the loss, yielding four runs on seven hits in six innings.

Third baseman Conor Gillaspie tripled to right and scored on right fielder Dayan Viciedo’s two-out first-inning single to center, giving the White Sox a 1-0 lead.

The Royals forged ahead 2-1 in the second. Rienzo walked Butler and hit Gordon with a pitch to begin the inning. Third baseman Danny Valencia drove in both with a double to right-center.

Catcher Tyler Flowers homered and Yordano Ventura took a walk on the wild side in the White Sox’s three-run fifth. Flowers won an eight-pitch battle with Ventura before belting a pitch out of the park to left.

“With the home run, I felt I could get him out with a curveball,” Ventura said with teammate Bruce Chen acting as interpreter. “I left it up, and the guy reacted really well and he hit it out.”

Center fielder Adam Eaton doubled to left, advanced to third on a Ventura wild pitch and scored on Beckham’s soft liner off the glove of a leaping Valencia. Beckham moved to second on a Ventura pitch in the dirt that eluded catcher Brett Hayes, took third on a groundout and scored on Ventura’s third wild pitch of the inning.

NOTES: The White Sox placed RHP Matt Lindstrom on the disabled list with a left ankle injury, and he returned to Chicago for further examination. Manager Robin Ventura did not name a closer to replace Lindstrom, who has six saves, but RHP Ronald Belisario closed out Tuesday’s win. ... Chicago called up RHP Javy Guerra from Triple-A Charlotte, where he was 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA and three saves in 14 relief appearances. ... The Royals called up C Francisco Pena, who was hitting .240 with nine home runs with Triple-A Omaha. C Salvador Perez is out with swelling in his right thumb, but manager Ned Yost is optimistic he could return Saturday, thus avoiding the disabled list. ... INF Johnny Giavotella, who had a .176 batting average in 10 games, was optioned to Omaha. ... White Sox LHP Chris Sale (left flexor muscle strain) threw a bullpen session Tuesday with no problems. He could be activated this weekend for a start against the New York Yankees.