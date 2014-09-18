Cain, Aoki lead Royals past White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lorenzo Cain’s one mighty swing turned the game around on Wednesday night.

Right fielder Nori Aoki set a club record for hits in a three-game series and center fielder Cain belted a three-run homer as the Kansas City Royals topped the Chicago White Sox 6-2.

The Royals moved with a half game of Detroit, which lost to Minnesota, in the American League Central. The Tigers and Royals open a three-game series Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Aoki, who had back-to-back four-hit games, went 3-for-4 to bring his hit total to 11 for the series. Aoki also walked, reaching base 13 times in the three games. The last player to reach base 13 times in a three-game series was Kevin Kouzmanoff in 2009 with San Diego.

Cain’s three-run homer punctuated a four-run third off left-hander Chris Sale (12-4).

“I knew I barreled it,” Cain said. “It felt good.”

It was the first time in Sale’s career he had allowed a home run on an 0-2 pitch. Sale wanted the breaking ball at Cain’s foot or to bounce it, but knew soon as he released it that was a poor pitch.

“And then he hit it, that definitely reassured the fact of that thought,” Sale said. “There’s some times where you release a pitch and you know that it ‘hey it’s going to be a good one.’ There’s also some times where you release a pitch, and think, ‘oh boy, duck.’ That was definitely one of those times.”

Aoki’s first-inning double was only the second extra-base hit Sale had yielded to a left-handed hitter this season.

Royals rookie right-hander Yordano Ventura (13-10) limited the White Sox to three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out seven and walking two.

“He was phenomenal,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He got out of that big jam in the third -- bases loaded and no outs -- with just one run, which was huge. You know, he’s a kid who really likes these kind of games. He wants them.”

Ventura, however, frightened the Royals in the sixth when Yost and the trainers came out after he experienced numbness in his right thumb, but he remained in the game.

“It was just for two pitches,” Ventura said. “It is fine.”

Center fielder Adam Eaton’s sacrifice fly in the third scored left fielder Jordan Danks with the only run the White Sox tallied against Ventura.

In the third, Cain homered to left-center on, with shortstop Alcides Escobar and Aoki aboard.

Designated hitter Josh Willingham walked and hustled home from first on catcher Salvador Perez’s single to shallow right-center that dropped between three defenders.

Escobar homered in the fourth, his first long ball since May 11 -- a span of 409 at-bats. That gave Kansas City a 5-1 lead. Escobar has 18 career hits off Sale, the most by any hitter.

“Every hitter has one pitcher they see really well,” Escobar said.

Sale, who had allowed one run and seven hits in 14 innings in his first two September starts, gave up a season-high five earned runs on nine hits in five innings before being replaced by Maikel Cleto. It was Sale’s shortest outing since May 27.

“It was just an off night for him (Sale) and their guy pitched great,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It shocks you when that happens. It shows he is human. He will bounce back. He’ll still be a good pitcher, but just tonight wasn’t his night.”

While Sale was off, Ventura was on.

“There guy was real good,” Ventura said. “You see him hitting 100 (mph) on a lot of pitches and upper 90s with a big hook. He’s tough to zero on. He was effectively wild, too.”

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s two-out single in the eighth scored catcher Tyler Flowers, who led off the inning with a double, for the final White Sox run.

Ramirez also committed two throwing errors, one in the seventh that gifted Kansas City with an unearned run.

NOTES: Manager Ned Yost gave DH Billy Butler a rare start at first base and played Jayson Nix at third base. RF Nori Aoki and LF Alex Gordon were the only left-handers in the lineup against White Sox LHP Chris Sale. Left-handed batters entered Wednesday hitting .148 off Sale. ... The Royals placed INF Christian Colon, who has not played since fracturing his right middle finger Sept. 2, on the disabled list. ... RHP Kyle Zimmer, the Royals’ 2012 first-round pick, was the winning pitcher in relief Tuesday as Omaha beat Pawtucket 4-2 to win its second consecutive Triple-A National Championship. ... The Royals won a challenge in the first inning, and White Sox 1B Jose Abreu was called out at second base after a 57-second review.