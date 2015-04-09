Rare Cain homer boosts Royals past White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lorenzo Cain is not known for his power. He hit five home runs last year and entered this season with 17 home runs in 1,261 major league at-bats.

However, the Royals center fielder flexed his muscles with a two-run, tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning Wednesday, and Kansas City defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-5.

“I’ll catch one every now and then,” said Cain, who reached base four times.

With the score 5-5, Cain hit the first pitch from Zack Putnam (0-1) out to deep left with Alcides Escobar aboard. Cain and Escobar went a combined 6-for-9 with three runs.

Cain said he knew immediately this one was gone.

“I don’t hit that many home runs, but when I get them, I can tell,” Cain said. “It felt great right off the bat.”

Royals reliever Wade Davis (1-0) struck out two and allowed one hit in the eighth inning. Greg Holland pitched a flawless ninth for his first save.

Neither starting left-hander was sharp. Jose Quintana, who has an 0-6 record in 13 career starts against the Royals, left after five innings and 102 pitches. He allowed five runs on nine hits, a walk and two hit batters.

Kansas City’s Danny Duffy went five-plus innings and was charged with five runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out five. After Duffy gave up a double to first baseman Jose Abreu and a single to Avisail Garcia in the sixth, right-hander Jason Frasor replaced him. Abreu scored on shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s sacrifice fly to tie the score at 5.

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas doubled with one out in the first inning and scored on designated hitter Kendrys Morales’ two-out single to left. It was Moustakas’ 100th career double.

Duffy, who threw nine strikes in 10 pitches while retiring the White Sox 1-2-3 in the first, surrendered a three-run homer to catcher Tyler Flowers in the second inning. After Duffy retired the first two batters, designated hitter Adam LaRoche doubled and third baseman Gordon Beckman reached on an infield single before Flowers lofted a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence.

“I think I was upset with two pitches, hanging a changeup to Flowers that he stayed back on it and it was up a little bit and he went and got it,” Duffy said. “But hindsight is 20-20. Beckham was the other pitch, a slider out over I wanted to go back foot with it.”

White Sox third baseman Gordon Beckham hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth. That cut the Royals’ lead to 4-3 an inning after Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer stroked a three-run homer. Quintana hit Moustakas with a pitch and served up a single to center fielder Lorenzo Cain before Hosmer drove a 1-1 offering out to right-center field.

“Things are not really going our way yet,” Flowers said. “We did a good job of stringing together some hits. They just did a better job than we did with timely hitting. We just have to play a more complete game.”

In the fifth, the Royals forged ahead 5-4 when catcher Salvador Perez singled home Hosmer.

”It was a great game, going back and forth, guys battling,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”We scrambled back into it, but we’ve got to withstand it all. Our guys battled. We got out of some tough spots.

NOTES: LHP Chris Sale joined the White Sox on Wednesday after throwing in a minor league exhibition game Monday in Arizona. Sale, who broke his right foot in February, said he is ready to start Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. ... Royals 3B Mike Moustakas homered to left field in the Monday opener, his first opposite-field home run in the majors. ... Royals manager Ned Yost said he would likely start rookie Paulo Orlando in left field in the Thursday day game after a night game in place of Alex Gordon, who is still rebounding after undergoing right wrist surgery in late December. ... Chicago manager Robin Ventura said C Geovany Soto would start Thursday in place of Tyler Flowers. ... Chicago LHP John Danks, who gave up eight earned runs in 10 1/3 innings during spring training, will start Thursday. RHP Edinson Volquez will make his Royals debut in the series finale.