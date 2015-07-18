EditorsNote: second game of doubleheader

Danks helps White Sox blank Royals

CHICAGO -- If the Chicago White Sox are going to make a run at a playoff berth, they’re going to need more performances like John Danks delivered Friday night.

The left-hander did not allow a run for the second time in three games and gave up four hits in six-plus innings as the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0.

The victory gave Chicago (42-46) a split in Friday’s day-night doubleheader, its third of the season. Kansas City (53-35) claimed a 4-2 win in the early game.

“(Danks) just looked crisp tonight,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He came out throwing strikes and really had command. Even though he walked a few guys, when he needed a strike he got some guys swinging at some stuff and popping ‘em up.”

Danks (5-8) departed in the seventh after walking Royals right fielder Alex Rios. But relievers Jake Petricka and Zack Duke wrapped up the inning without damage.

Right-handed closer David Robertson -- the fourth White Sox pitcher in the game -- worked a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his 20th save of the season as the Chicago bullpen extended its scoreless streak to 13 1/3 innings.

“The bullpen’s been the huge bright spot for us the whole year,” said Danks, who improved his career record against Kansas City to 9-1 with a 2.80 ERA. “Every one of those guys -- the starters -- feel comfortable giving them the ball. They did a great job tonight.”

Royals right-handed starter Edinson Volquez (8-5) worked 6 1/3 innings, departing after giving up a base hit to second baseman Carlos Sanchez and a sacrifice by shortstop Tyler Saladino that pushed Sanchez to second.

Left-handed reliever Franklin Morales allowed two more baserunners but escaped the seventh without any more damage.

Volquez, who suffered his first loss since June 5, gave up two runs, eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

“Volky threw the ball well,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I thought actually Volky had his best stuff that he’s had in his last three or four starts.”

Danks threw 96 pitches, walked four and struck out four on a humid night at U.S. Cellular Field. He now has three outings without a run this season.

“When you go out and execute like he did tonight, you’re going to get a really good pitched game against you and that’s exactly what happened,” Yost said. “He pounds us in with fastballs and cutters and then that opens up the outside part of the plate for him. He just commands the ball so well against us in those spots.”

Left fielder Melky Cabrera opened the Chicago sixth with a double to deep center and advanced to third on first baseman Jose Abreu’s fly ball to the center-field wall.

Cabrera scored on Volquez’s wild pitch while shortstop Avisail Garcia was at the plate, giving Chicago a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Garcia lined a two-out triple to deep right and scored the first run of the game after catcher Tyler Flowers’ RBI single to left.

Chicago had runners on first and second with none out in the fourth, but Flowers grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the Friday afternoon game, Mike Moustakas and Rios each hit solo homers and right-handed starter Chris Young (8-5) allowed two runs, three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five innings of Kansas City’s 4-2 win.

Right-hander Greg Holland worked the ninth in the first game for his 20th save of the season.

White Sox right-hander Jeff Samardzija (6-5) suffered his first loss since June 7 after giving up four runs, four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in seven innings.

NOTES: The Royals entered Friday’s games with 52 wins, the best in the American League and most for the team since 1973 when it had 55 at the All-Star break. ... Kansas City called up LHP John Lamb from Triple-A Omaha as the 26th man for Friday’s split doubleheader. He is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA for the Storm Chasers. ... Friday’s first game was a makeup of an April 25 rainout at U.S. Cellular Field. ... The Royals also have makeups at the St. Louis Cardinals on July 23 and the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 28. ... Kansas City is scheduled to send RHP Jeremy Guthrie (7-5, 5.36 ERA) against Chicago’s Jose Quintana (4-9, 3.69) in Saturday’s game. Sunday’s White Sox starter has yet to be determined. LHP Carlos Rodon or LHP Chris Sale are possible candidates. ... More than 20 players and coaches from the White Sox’s 2005 World Series championship team are on hand this weekend for a 10th anniversary celebration. ... WLS-AM 890 will be the new home for White Sox baseball starting next season. A six-year deal was announced Thursday. ... Chicago called up RHP Frankie Montas from Double-A Birmingham as Friday’s 26th player. He is 2-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 15 minor league starts. He returned to Birmingham after the games.