Cain comes through again as Royals edge White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lorenzo Cain had been struggling at the plate, but not on Friday night.

Cain doubled, tripled, drove in a run and scored a run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Friday night.

“I’ve been swinging at everything lately,” Cain said. “I’ve been playing terrible lately. To come out and get a few hits and help the team win tonight is a good feeling.”

Center fielder Cain, who snapped an 0-for-14 skid with a broken bat single Thursday at Detroit, doubled home left fielder Ben Zobrist, who began the inning with a single, with the first run in the two-run sixth. It was Zobrist’s first game at Kauffman Stadium as a member of the Royals after being acquired last week in a trade with Oakland.

Cain scored on first baseman Eric Hosmer’s single.

Right-hander Edinson Volquez gave up one run on six hits over seven innings to earn the victory. Left-hander John Danks took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings.

Greg Holland gave up a home run to White Sox designated hitter Adam LaRoche in the ninth, but claimed his 24th save.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu doubled home center fielder Trayce Thompson in the sixth to tie the score at 1-1. Thompson went 2 for 2 with a double after replacing the injured Adam Eaton.

“Trace, you get him in there, this is what he’s here for, to play,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s nice to see him respond like that.”

The Royals got to Danks for a run in the fifth.

Danks, who held the Royals to one hit in the first four innings, issued a one-out walk to slumping third baseman Mike Moustakas, who scored on right fielder Alex Rios’ double to left. Moustakas was in a 4-for-35 skid when Danks put him on base.

Both teams stranded a runner at third base early in the game.

Cain tripled to left with two outs in the first but was left there after first baseman Eric Hosmer popped out to end the inning.

White Sox left fielder Melky Cabrera led off the second with a double and advanced to third on right fielder Avisail Garcia’s groundout. Cabrera had to stay put when LaRoche flied out to shallow left. Shortstop Alexei Ramirez popped up to second baseman Omar Infante to strand Cabrera.

After needing only six pitches to dispense of the Royals on three fly balls in the second, Danks struck out the side in the third.

White Sox center fielder Eaton suffered a left shoulder injury in the fourth when he tumbled to the ground catching Zobrist’s long fly ball. After being checked by trainer Herm Schneider, Eaton was led off the field and replaced by Thompson, who appeared in his second big league game.

”He did something to his shoulder,“ Ventura said. ”I haven’t gotten the full report from Herm. It was enough to take him out. He did something to irritate it. At first I was a little worried that it would be a separated shoulder. I don’t think that’s what it is. But we’ll get more (information) as they check into it. But it was enough to take him out. He couldn’t really do anything. He knew it right away.

“It was his left shoulder, so he probably did it going to the ground, trying to protect himself. He fell awkwardly enough to do something to it.”

NOTES: Despite a 4-6 trip to Cleveland, Toronto and Detroit, the Royals picked up two games in the American League Central standings. “It happens sometimes,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. They own a 9 1/2-game lead over Minnesota. ... Royals 3B Mike Moustakas was hitting .203 since the All-Star break entering Friday’s game. ... RHP Jeff Samardzija, who gave up nine runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Yankees in his previous outing, starts Saturday against the Royals, who will counter with RHP Jeremy Guthrie. ... The White Sox entered Friday winning 11 of their previous 13 road games.