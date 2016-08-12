Duffy wins 8th straight as Royals edge Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Danny Duffy said he could not remember the last time he lost.

It's not a short-term memory loss. Duffy has not suffered a defeat since June 6 at Baltimore.

Duffy won his eighth straight decision as the Kansas City Royals nipped the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday night.

Duffy (9-1) pitched his first complete-game, limiting the White Sox to seven hits. He walked none and struck out six, throwing 71 strikes in 98 pitches. It was the Royals' first complete-game this season.

Duffy can thank his infield defense for keeping his pitch count low.

"You ain't lying," Duffy said.

In the fourth inning third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert, shortstop Alcides Escobar and second baseman Raul Mondesi made spectacular fielding gems.

Duffy struck out 16 Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 1.

"He wasn't as sharp as he was then," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "But location was key because they were putting the ball in play. When you're striking out guys, it's three pitches at least per at-bat. Tonight he was getting quick outs and did a great job of managing his pitch count. We made some nice plays behind him."

Cuthbert tripled home Jarrod Dyson in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on an Eric Hosmer single.

"Once we scored those two runs, but I kind of felt another gear," Duffy said. "And I wanted to protect the lead my team just gave me and just keeping them off the board, just do my part."

Duffy lowered his ERA to 2.82, the best in the AL.

Rookie Carson Fulmer (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out three over three innings.

White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez was removed after 21 pitches and one-plus inning due to a right groin strain.

Leading off the second inning, Salvador Perez fouled off a full-count pitch. Gonzalez was visited by manager Robin Ventura and a trainer, and after a couple of minutes, he was led off the mound.

"I felt it on the first pitch (to Perez), a cutter," Gonzalez said. "And then after that I just didn't have anything to push off with, no strength. I've done it before. That was my second time doing it on my right leg. And, knowing that you can't have that strength and go out there and make it worse."

Gonzalez could be bound for the 15-day disabled list.

"It probably looks like it," manager Robin Ventura said. "It was enough that he knew he pulled it pretty good, so, there's a pretty good chance of that."

Rookie Michael Ynoa replaced Gonzalez and plunked Perez with his first pitch. Alcides Escobar then reached on shortstop Tim Anderson's error. Drew Butera's sacrifice bunt moved the runners up 90 feet.

Ynoa got out of the jam by retiring Billy Burns on a comebacker and striking out Raul Mondesi.

Duffy retired the first two batters in the second before allowing three consecutive singles to Anderson, Carlos Sanchez and Jason Coats for a run. Coats' liner to center brought home Anderson for his first major league RBI.

Ynoa worked a career-high three innings and did not allow a hit, striking out three, before replaced him.

NOTES: Royals DH/1B Kendrys Morales dropped the appeal of his one-game suspension and served the penalty Thursday. Major League Baseball disciplined Morales for returning to the field in the ninth inning Aug. 2 at Tampa Bay after being ejected. ... White Sox CF Adam Eaton returned to the leadoff spot after SS Tim Anderson struck out five times Wednesday to tie a franchise record. ... Royals CF Jarrod Dyson batted leadoff for the first time this season. He had started 42 games as the No. 9 hitter and 13 games batting eighth. ... Royals manager Ned Yost has not decided who will start Saturday at Minnesota after using RHP Dillon Gee, Saturday's projected starter, for two innings in the 14-inning game Wednesday. He said Gee was still "in the mix." ... Royals RHP Yordano Ventura and Twins RHP Kyle Gibson are the pitching probables Friday. ... White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon starts Friday in Miami. The Marlins go with RHP Andrew Cashner.