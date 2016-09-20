EditorsNote: adds byline

Power surge lifts Royals over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals are not known for their power, ranking last in the American League with 137 home runs.

But the Royals flexed their muscles Monday.

Kendrys Morales, Paulo Orlando and Alcides Escobar homered as the Royals topped the Chicago White Sox 8-3.

Morales' three-run homer in a four-run fifth gave the Royals a six-run cushion and sent White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon to the showers.

"When he gets hot, he can carry your team and that's what he's been doing," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

Whit Merrifield doubled home Billy Burns with the first run of the fifth. Burns reached base four time -- three singles and hit by a pitch.

Morales has 10 RBIs on this homestand, including seven in the final two games.

Yordano Ventura (11-11) went the distance for his second complete-game, but his first in a win. He held the White Sox to three runs and nine hits, throwing 106 pitches, 72 for strikes. He gave up solo home runs to Jose Abreu and Carlos Sanchez.

"What I've got to do is what I did today," Ventura said with catching coach Pedro Grifol acting as his translator. "It doesn't matter what happens during the game, I've got to stay under control, stay focused and get us innings."

Royals manager Ned Yost watched Ventura pitch the final four innings from his office after being ejected.

"I've never had a chance to watch him on TV like that," Yost said. "His stuff was moving all over the place, a great curveball, a great changeup.

Rodon (7-10) gave up six runs on eight hits to absorb the loss.

"Move on," said Rodon, who has two starts left this season. "These things happen. Just got to keep on having fun. Sometimes I forget this is a kid's game, just try to enjoy it. Sometimes pressure gets to you. You take it as a job.

"It's not a job, although it is. Kids play this game all over the world. We all started as kids. You've got to remember this is a kid's game; have fun with it."

Justin Morneau, who was making his first start in a week, doubled with one out in the second and scored on Todd Frazier's single to center.

Frazier, however, made a base running blunder that would end up costing the White Sox two runs. Frazier broke too fast for second base and Ventura ran toward him, faking a few throws, before tossing to first baseman Eric Hosmer, who tagged Frazier out.

After that, Avisail Garcia tripled to the right-center gap, which would have scored Frazier. Omar Narvaez's ground out to second baseman Merrifield ended the inning, instead of being the second out and getting Garcia home.

Orlando and Escobar, who are not known for their power, hit solo shots in the bottom of the second. Orlando hit a Rodon 91 mph fastball out to left-center for his fifth home run and his first since Aug. 14, a span of 100 at-bats.

Two batters later, Escobar went deep for his sixth home run, which is a season high. He hit five in 2012.

Abreu tied it in the fourth when he annihilated a Ventura 98 mph fastball, sending it an estimated 451 feet to straight away center. It was Abreu's 25th home run, giving him 96 RBIs. He is the first White Sox with 25 home runs in his first three years in the majors.

"We've been around long enough, and knowing the numbers that Frank (Thomas) put up is really pretty impressive," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "He just continues to grind away and the numbers are going to be what they are. I think that's the push he's at right now. He doesn't give up and he doesn't give in.

"Homers and RBI wise, he's probably still looking at some numbers."

NOTES: Royals 3B Cheslor Cuthbert, who is in a 6-for-46 slide, was not in the lineup. He was replaced by Christian Colon. Cuthbert entered the game in the seventh as a defensive replacement. ... Chicago DH Justin Morneau was back in the lineup, batting fifth, after missing the previous six games with a stiff neck. ... White Sox IF Tyler Saladino did not start for the third straight game because of a tender left calf. ... The Royals will open their final trip Tuesday with three games at Cleveland and three at Detroit, the two teams in front of them in the AL Central standings. ... White Sox RHP James Shields and Phillies RHP Jake Thompson are the probables Tuesday at Philadelphia. ... Royals RHP Edinson Volquez and Indians RHP Josh Tomlin are the probables at Cleveland on Tuesday.